As The Late Show Gets Canceled, CBS' Daytime Schedule Looks Like It's Seeing Big Shakeups Too

It would appear that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert isn’t the only program facing the chopping block at CBS. That’s because, as new leadership at CBS News takes over and notably following the Paramount Skydance merger , CBS Saturday Morning has reportedly facing major changes as the co-anchors have been let go.

About three months after The Late Show was canceled , it was reported by The New York Post that CBS Saturday Morning would be getting an overhaul. This program has been on for 28 years and currently airs on the 2025 TV schedule every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET. However, sources alleged that it’s getting a “radical revamp,” per the publication, by Bari Weiss, CBS News’ editor in chief, and Tom Cibrowski, the network’s president.

Along with this news, it was also reported that Saturday Morning’s co-anchors, Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, as well as its executive producer, Brian Applegate, were told they would be leaving.

(Image credit: Michele Crowe/CBS News)

This kind of update, of course, leads to questions that don’t have answers right now. At the time of this writing, it’s unclear when the final episode will air, and it is also unknown if the series will continue in some way with new talent.

For reference, when Colbert’s show got canceled, it was made known that his show would air its final episode in May of 2026. Due to this, there’s no big reason to get worried about a premature end , and his show will continue to drop new episodes on CBS, and they will also be available for those with a Paramount+ subscription .

Now, as for why CBS Saturday Morning reportedly got canceled, the reason is allegedly similar to why Colbert is going off the air, which means it’s apparently related to finances . It was alleged that the show was "too expensive," according to sources who spoke about the decision made by CBS’s new bosses, who were appointed by Paramount Skydance. Right after that point, it was noted that the show's ratings had fallen 10% in total viewers and 20% in the 25 to 54 demographic.

Alongside CBS Saturday Morning's update, CBS Mornings Plus and CBS Evening News Plus also got canceled. CBS News is closing a bureau in Johannesburg, South Africa, and it has let go of senior foreign correspondent Deborah Patta, too. But the cuts don’t end there. Los Angeles Bureau chief Joelle Martinez is leaving, while the Race and Culture Unit lost eight of its nine employees.

At this point, fewer than 100 cuts have been made. However, more are reportedly coming.