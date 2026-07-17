Why 90 Day Fiancé's Statler Claims The Show Is 'All Extreme Psychological Manipulation'
She had some strong words for the TLC franchise.
Former 90 Day Fiancé star Statler opened up about her experience on the show and gave her take on what stars endure when they sign up for the TLC series. As the latest season airs on the 2026 TV schedule, a former reality star described filming as "extreme psychological manipulation" and painted a different picture of the process than one might expect.
Statler popped up in the comments of one of my own TikTok videos, ready to answer a fan's question about whether the producers "told them what to do." Statler (whose previous seasons of 90 Day Fiancé with her ex Dempsey Wilkinson are available to stream with an HBO Max subscription) gave her thoughts on how the show operates:
Statler alleges in her comment that she was portrayed on television in a way she isn't in real life, which can often be a criticism of reality stars. After all, the show can edit the footage they capture any way they want, and construct anything to appear the way it isn't.
This seems to be at the root of her complaint, which she continued on with below. She felt as though the experience would be more of a documentary, rather than what we witnessed on 90 Day Fiancé:
It's wild to hear, but this should be noted that there's a history between Statler and the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Among other things, she was uninvited from attending the tell-all of what would be her final season, which she spoke out about. Basically, it's just her opinion of how it all played out, and there are other 90 Day stars with differing accounts on how the show operates.
In her defense, even 90 Day Fiancé viewers have caught times in which the show was seemingly manufacturing drama between cast members. This includes the infamous continuity error in which objects were moved around in the background of Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods' big fight, suggesting it was filmed across multiple takes. Additionally, some cast members have been found to be misleading the audience about elements of their storyline, and maybe knew their fiancé much longer than originally stated.
Based on Statler's story, I think the big message should be that anyone hoping to get onto 90 Day Fiancé should definitely watch the show and see what they're getting into before committing. I would say the odds of getting a "normal" edit on the show are slim to none; after all, it is reality television. Someone is going to be made to look like the villain, even if in reality they're not as malicious with their intentions.
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Statler is not the first 90 Day Fiancé cast member to be disgruntled with her experience, and ironically enough, she commented on a post that was a response to Shekinah Güven saying she was done with the franchise. In a lot of cases, I think some of these cast members struggle with their real lives being dramatized or played up for entertainment. So I can't fault them for wanting to step away or "clarify" anything after seeing comments from fans. I do agree I'd love to see a documentary on the show someday, but for now I'm content just watching it on TLC.
90 Day Fiancé continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and The Last Resort is on Mondays at the same time. Stick with CinemaBlend as we continue to see what's going on with the cast, and give updates about the "reality" of what's going on in their relationships.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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