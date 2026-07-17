I Mean, At Least Big Brother's Post-Live-Show YouTube Stream Was A Fair Depiction Of The Feeds

I'll preface this by saying that I don't like to complain about the Big Brother live feeds because they really are what sets the CBS reality show apart from so many other competition series, and if they ever went away, I'm sure my interest in the show would diminish drastically. With that said, the live feed experience is far from perfect, so please take this as less of a complaint and more of a resigned shrug, because, well...

Shortly before Big Brother Season 28's premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, CBS announced two new live fan experiences set to play out on YouTube. The first was the Big Brother: Broveal, which introduced the new houseguests on the Big Brother YouTube Channel. The second was the promise of a live stream of the BB live feeds on YouTube for a limited amount of time following each episode. Presumably, that included the live episode; however, as seasoned feed-watchers on Eastern or Central time likely know, Big Brother rarely turns the feeds back on right after the Thursday live show broadcasts on the East Coast. Anyone who didn't know that already and went to YouTube to watch the live stream after the episode apparently found out.

I'll be up front here and say that I'm getting this information secondhand. Oh, I watched the live episode of Big Brother when it aired last night, thanks to my Paramount+ subscription including the CBS broadcast, but I didn't even bother to turn on the feeds after, as I knew the odds were slim to none that I'd see anything but the clips of adorable adoptable shelter animals that stream whenever the live feeds are not available. Apparently, the YouTube stream was no exception:

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Big Brother has their live feeds up on YouTube right now. Still on animals #bb28 pic.twitter.com/8ct8ZhA2nWJuly 17, 2026

Update: Big Brother left the feeds on pets for the entire YouTube livestream #bb28 https://t.co/VMREAuidkA pic.twitter.com/PJNpfLjNvqJuly 17, 2026

The free YouTube feeds ended with 100% pets 💀Just cruel #BB28July 17, 2026

The series films in California, and while the Thursday episode airs live on the East Coast, the people on Pacific time don't see it until hours later. The feeds typically don't come back until sometime after the episode airs on the West Coast, or until after the Head of Household competition takes place. The rare exception to this is when there's an endurance competition playing out. Competitions aren't normally shown on the feeds, but Big Brother will usually let feed-watchers see endurance competitions.

Since the episodes that air on Sunday and Wednesday aren't live, the feeds aren't impacted by them, which works just fine for this new YouTube feature. Thursday is a different story and has been for years, and apparently the YouTube stream isn't going to change that. As annoying (and frankly, confusing) as that is, it's also a pretty accurate depiction of what we get from the feeds after most live shows, especially for those of us on Eastern or Central time.

It would be amazing if Big Brother decided to change that. I would absolutely love to get to see the houseguests decompress after the live show, share their takes on whatever unexpected events happened during the live episode, talk about the eviction and maybe even scheme a bit as a new cycle starts. It's the brief time in the game when the eviction is totally done, and there's no Head of Household.

Giving YouTube users the opportunity to view the live feeds is a great way to broaden the audience of the long-running reality competition series. The live episode is undoubtedly the most exciting episode of any given week, and pairing it with an hour of post-episode live feeds on YouTube would be chef's-kiss, as it'd really highlight the uniqueness of this reality series by comparison to pre-taped productions. So while I'm not entirely optimistic that Big Brother will consider changing things up and turning the feeds on for the YouTube watchers on Thursday after the episode, I do hope they decide to do that going forward; otherwise, why do the YouTube stream on Thursday night at all?