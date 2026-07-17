Cue The Awws! Heartstopper Forever Reviews Are Here, And I’m Pumped For This ‘Warm, Fuzzy Finale’
I need all of the animated hearts and leaves and fireworks!
It’s a bittersweet day for Heartstopper fans, as the feature-length series finale Heartstopper Forever hits the 2026 movie calendar. While we’re excited to see what’s next for Charlie and Nick’s relationship (and all of our other favorite Alice Oseman-created characters), it also means the end is here. That’s a real shame, too, for how optimistic the LGBTQ+ rom-com’s four seasons have made me feel. Heartstopper Forever reviews are in, and critics are feeling all the feels about the end of this love story.
The series finale movie, which hit the Netflix schedule July 17, continues Heartstopper Season 3's plotlines, including Nick (Kit Connor) preparing to move hours away from Charlie (Joe Locke) for college and the teens trying to figure out who they are — both with and apart from each other. Saloni Gajjar of AV Club gives it a B+, saying the drawback of not having a full season is that Nick and Charlie’s friends are kept on the periphery, but that ultimately doesn’t take away from it being a “warm, fuzzy finale.” The critic says:
The series finale may indeed give us the warm and fuzzies, but Aramide Tinubu of Variety warns in his Heartstopper Forever review that it’s not all doodles and rainbows this time around. The movie offers the boys a mature ending, the critic says, as Alice Oseman ushers Charlie and Nick toward “the heartbreaking and enticing unknown,” explaining:
Victoria Luxford of Collider gives the iconic YA queer couple’s finale a 7 out of 10, also pointing out that the movie can feel rushed at times, mostly at the expense of the supporting cast. However, this season finale gives Nick and Charlie the sendoff they deserve with a beautiful portrayal of two people striving to accept that they deserve to be happy amidst their ever-changing lives. Luxford writes:
Nick Levine of NME gives Heartstopper Forever 3 out of 5 stars, pointing out that it’s not perfect and really would have benefited from a full Season 4. However, it successfully captures the excitement and heartbreak that comes with the end of high school, and it does so in a way that will satisfy the fanbase. Levine’s review reads:
Owen Myers of The Guardian also rates the movie 3 stars out of 5, pointing out a few shortcomings, including its overly modest portrayals of intimacy. However, saying Heartstopper Forever is too wholesome “is like complaining that your hot chocolate is too rich.” Even so, Myers says:
It definitely sounds like Heartstopper Forever is bringing all of the emotion, and while it’s disappointing to hear that the ever-important friend group members don’t get as much screen time as they deserve, critics and audiences seem to be equally satisfied with the series finale. The movie holds a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes on both the Tomatometer and the Popcornmeter.
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I can’t wait to revel in the final 114 minutes of this franchise. Heartstopper Forever (and all three preceding seasons of Heartstopper) can be streamed now with a Netflix subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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