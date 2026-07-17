Cue The Awws! Heartstopper Forever Reviews Are Here, And I’m Pumped For This ‘Warm, Fuzzy Finale’

It’s a bittersweet day for Heartstopper fans, as the feature-length series finale Heartstopper Forever hits the 2026 movie calendar. While we’re excited to see what’s next for Charlie and Nick’s relationship (and all of our other favorite Alice Oseman-created characters), it also means the end is here. That’s a real shame, too, for how optimistic the LGBTQ+ rom-com’s four seasons have made me feel. Heartstopper Forever reviews are in, and critics are feeling all the feels about the end of this love story.

The series finale movie, which hit the Netflix schedule July 17, continues Heartstopper Season 3's plotlines, including Nick (Kit Connor) preparing to move hours away from Charlie (Joe Locke) for college and the teens trying to figure out who they are — both with and apart from each other. Saloni Gajjar of AV Club gives it a B+, saying the drawback of not having a full season is that Nick and Charlie’s friends are kept on the periphery, but that ultimately doesn’t take away from it being a “warm, fuzzy finale.” The critic says:

Heartstopper Forever [is] a satisfying conclusion to this story, of two boys whose illuminating journey of self-discovery feels rare and valuable on screen, even if there’s a certain cringe factor to it (hey, what teen story isn’t awkward at times?). Oseman bids a fond farewell to her sunny world, giving Charlie and Nick a well-deserved happy ending while leaving the door open for their return. If not, we’ll always have ‘Hi!’ to tide us over.

The series finale may indeed give us the warm and fuzzies, but Aramide Tinubu of Variety warns in his Heartstopper Forever review that it’s not all doodles and rainbows this time around. The movie offers the boys a mature ending, the critic says, as Alice Oseman ushers Charlie and Nick toward “the heartbreaking and enticing unknown,” explaining:

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The tone of Heartstopper Forever is distinct from the series. Though it retains touches of the vibrant doodle animations that pop up in the frame, and there are flashbacks to some of the most memorable moments in Charlie and Nick’s relationship, the film is much more somber than viewers might expect. There are a few joyous moments, of course, but it isn’t focused on falling in love or trying to navigate sex and intimacy for the first time. It’s about the work required to maintain a connection across different chapters of life.

Victoria Luxford of Collider gives the iconic YA queer couple’s finale a 7 out of 10, also pointing out that the movie can feel rushed at times, mostly at the expense of the supporting cast. However, this season finale gives Nick and Charlie the sendoff they deserve with a beautiful portrayal of two people striving to accept that they deserve to be happy amidst their ever-changing lives. Luxford writes:

That desperately awkward phase of life, where you leave childhood but aren't quite ready to be an adult, is pitched perfectly, albeit to the backdrop of impossibly glamorous house parties and a gentle soundtrack. It’s a tender evolution of a bond that has grown from innocent flushes of romance to a serious adult relationship. If you’ve been with these characters from the start, there are plenty of callbacks to the moments that made their journey so special, and while Heartstopper itself could never be accused of being edgy, their respective traumas are treated with sincerity.

Nick Levine of NME gives Heartstopper Forever 3 out of 5 stars, pointing out that it’s not perfect and really would have benefited from a full Season 4. However, it successfully captures the excitement and heartbreak that comes with the end of high school, and it does so in a way that will satisfy the fanbase. Levine’s review reads:

Heartstopper suited an episodic format – its charm lay in intimacy, not grand gestures. By contrast, this film feels diluted and curiously driftless. For much of its two-hour runtime, it’s overly focused on Charlie and Nick’s relationship difficulties. … Still if Heartstopper Forever isn’t a flawless farewell, it’s at least a fitting one. Saying goodbye to your teenage mates isn’t meant to be easy, and this film recognises that growing up can mean growing apart. That it does so without denying fans a happy ending feels like one last big-hearted hurrah.

Owen Myers of The Guardian also rates the movie 3 stars out of 5, pointing out a few shortcomings, including its overly modest portrayals of intimacy. However, saying Heartstopper Forever is too wholesome “is like complaining that your hot chocolate is too rich.” Even so, Myers says:

Heartstopper’s magic rests in its rosiness, but part of Nick and Charlie’s glow comes from the extended cast that Heartstopper Forever mainly ignores. The film isn’t without its aww-inspiring moments, but the odd pacing, relentless Easter eggs and montages often leave it feeling like its own fan cam edit as it attempts to put the neatest possible bow on the couple’s puppy love. Nick and Charlie are supposed to be all grown up, but Heartstopper Forever treats them with kid gloves.

It definitely sounds like Heartstopper Forever is bringing all of the emotion, and while it’s disappointing to hear that the ever-important friend group members don’t get as much screen time as they deserve, critics and audiences seem to be equally satisfied with the series finale. The movie holds a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes on both the Tomatometer and the Popcornmeter.

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I can’t wait to revel in the final 114 minutes of this franchise. Heartstopper Forever (and all three preceding seasons of Heartstopper) can be streamed now with a Netflix subscription.