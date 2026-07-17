Kim Kardashian Took A Note From Sydney Sweeney And Nabbed A Vintage Bronco, But Hers Cost A Pretty Penny

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian enjoys the finer things in life, including multi-million dollar jewelry and lavish vacations filled with gorgeous scenery. Well, it would appear that the businesswoman and mother of four recently treated herself to a truly sweet piece of automotive machinery. Kardashian recently purchased a vintage Bronco, which is a move that mirrors one made by Sydney Sweeney. However, in Kardashian’s case, the price for this restored piece of work was quite steep.

Kardashian (45) specifically bought a 1973 forest green Ford Bronco, and she seems to be loving it so far. The starlet recently took to her Instagram to share photos of the utility vehicle, which she reportedly wants for exclusive use at her summer home in the mountains of Idaho. It’s an excellent-looking ride based on the photos Kardashian shared and, in her caption, she also thanked the company that sold it to her, Velocity Restorations. Check out Kardashian’s social media post below to get a gander at her recent purchase:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

To say that Kardashian spared no expense for the SVU would be an understatement, as she reportedly bought it for a whopping $285,000, per TMZ. What made that purchase so expensive was that the Florida-based Velocity completely restored the truck, souping it up with all the bells and whistles. It apparently has a “Ranger Brown” interior, classic wood steering wheel, high-back seats and even a classic air-conditioning system. I’d imagine that such a description could make longtime car lovers nostalgic (and a bit envious).

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It would seem that the Kardashians star also has brother-in-law Travis Barker (who married her sister, Kourtney, in 2022) for this purchase. The Blink-182 drummer apparently made Kim aware of Velocity, which apparently had this particular Bronco ready for immediate delivery. The truck was only just recently moved to Idaho after initially being shipped to Los Angeles, and I have to say it looks great against the green scenery in the area.

Still, the way in which the billionaire SKIMS founder procured her Ford vehicle is a far cry from how Sydney Sweeney (28) obtained hers. The actress, who recently concluded her run on Euphoria, bought her 1969 Bronco in 2020 for $48,000 at an auction, and then she proceeded to restore it herself. Per a report, that brought her investment up to roughly $150,000, which still isn’t as high as Kardashian’s purchase. Sweeny talks about her classic car fondly and, during her downtime from acting, she continues to work on it.

There’s something quite cool about the fact that Sweeney took the time to restore her car herself, as that’s definitely no small feat. But, due to the level of difficulty in doing that, I can understand Kardashian opting to go for a car that was already restored. In other words, there are different strokes for different folks. And, regardless of how the pair got their Ford vehicles, they can both relish in the fact that they own a sweet piece of automotive history.

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, what I’m wondering now is whether she’ll let boyfriend Lewis Hamilton (41) drive her new Bronco a bit. The man is, after all, a celebrated Formula One driver and lover of cars. If anything, Kardashian’s new truck could potentially serve as another bonding element for her and her beau. (That’s, of course, just an assumption, though.) However Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney choose to use their Broncos, I just hope they’ll (safely) enjoy them.