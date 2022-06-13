9-1-1: Lone Star Actors Weigh In On When T.K. And Carlos’ Wedding Should Happen

Fans of Fox's first responder drama 9-1-1: Lone Star were treated to a nice surprise at the end of the Season 3 finale. After immense anticipation on viewers' part, T.K. and Carlos finally got engaged! Now, with Season 4 on the horizon, Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva, who portray the paramedic and police officer, respectively, are opening up about when they think Tarlos' long-awaited wedding should happen.

T.K. and Carlos’ relationship has slowly been building throughout the first three seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star, with the two finally getting together in the Season 1 finale. But by the third season, there was some scar tissue between the two, as the season opened up with the reveal that the couple had broken up. This is all the more reason to appreciate the happiness the two characters are currently enjoying. In an interview with TV Insider, Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva spoke out about the pair's special day, with Rubinstein saying that he doesn't want to rush anything:

I’m sure the fans would love to have it in Episode 1, Season 4. I think the wedding will come at a good time. We’ll have to see when we ‘earn’ the wedding. I’d like to see the journey of Tarlos as an engaged couple instead of rushing [into] marriage, which I don’t think they will. They’ve given us a beautiful storyline with room to breathe.

Building up to the Tarlos wedding definitely seems like the right thing to do. While it’s unknown just how much of a time jump, if any, will occur between the Season 3 finale and Season 4 premiere, it's likely that the two won't be exchanging rings the moment the show returns.

Rafael Silva agrees with his co-star, as he also discussed wanting to wait to see the couple (who have been physically and emotionally affected by tragedy). Silva believes that the journey to the altar should be covered first:

The preparation to get married is a whole journey. Preparing the wedding ceremony [is] a big thing. Emotionally and mentally, these two are choosing to devote themselves to each other as their individual selves, giving up things that they may not want to in order to become a good partner.

As someone who has loved the notion of Tarlos from the start, I would prefer to see T.K. and Carlos work up to their big day. Seeing them engaged and preparing for the wedding (with all of the hardships that come with it) would make for compelling TV. Plus, fans have waited this long for the wedding and could undoubtedly be patient just a bit longer.

9-1-1: Lone Star will return during the middle of the 2022-2023 television season, and there's just no telling what the status quo will be when we see the characters again. I'm hopeful that not too much time will have passed, or maybe just enough that we’ll still see T.K. and Carlos preparing for the wedding. Whatever the producers and writers decide, though, I'm sure Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva will be game for what lies ahead.

While you wait for new episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star, you can catch up on the show by streaming all three seasons with a Hulu subscription. Also, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule for info on other shows that can tide you over until the Fox drama returns.