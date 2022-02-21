9-1-1: Lone Star Boss Explains The New Challenges Ahead For T.K. And Carlos

Warning: SPOILERS for 9-1-1: Lone Star are ahead!

9-1-1: Lone Star is finally past the four-episode ice storm saga. The episodes included T.K. basically on his deathbed after falling into an icy pond when he tried rescuing a little boy. Now that he has recovered and is back together with police boyfriend Carlos, the two will have some leftover "scar tissue" to work through, but as always, there will be new challenges ahead for them.

Showrunner Tim Minear discussed the upcoming episodes with Variety and what fans can expect from the first responder couple. While we will definitely see them together more after that shocking breakup, Minear mentioned that there will be individual storylines that might change their futures:

I think that they’re way stronger now than they were before, even. But they say the course of true love does not run smoothly. However, I think that their love is smooth, but there are going to be other challenges that will test them as people. And that’s what we’re going to see going forward. As soon as we come back, I think in Episode 5, we get to see Carlos have a little bit of an attempt to be almost a detective. He’s going to get involved in a crime story that’s really not going to have anything to do with T.K.. We’re going to just see how Carlos’ head works. And in Episode 8, there’s a very pivotal T.K. episode where he deals with some things in his past and his future suddenly becomes uncertain.

Lone Star Season 3's fifth episode involved a heavy storyline with Carlos and the Austin Police Department. After a little girl goes missing following a house fire, Carlos goes into full detective mode to find her, and sure enough, he does. The end of the episode has the lead detective asking Carlos about taking the detective’s exam, so it’s highly likely we’ll be seeing Detective Reyes sometime in the future.

Meanwhile, next week’s episode will consist of a “T.K. Begins” of sorts. Episode 8 will involve T.K. and Owen flying to New York after T.K.’s mom and Owen’s ex, Gwyn, has an emergency. However, the flight is not so smooth, as it experiences mechanical problems. According to the episode’s synopsis, T.K. will also have flashbacks to when Gwyn got him into rehab years ago. It will definitely be an emotional episode, but it’s nothing T.K. and the fans can’t get through, especially following the ice storm.

It will be interesting to see how these new challenges will affect the two of them. While T.K. has been uncertain about his future before, this will be the first time we see Carlos trying to figure out what he wants. Since his father was a Texas Ranger, him becoming a police officer was not something his dad completely supported. But seeing everything unfold throughout the rest of Season 3 will surely be something to look forward to.

New episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star air on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring TV schedule to see what else to catch!