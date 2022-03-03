How 9-1-1: Lone Star’s Big Death Will Affect T.K.’s Relationship With Carlos And Owen Going Forward

Spoilers ahead for Episode 8 of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3, called “In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency.”

This week’s episode of Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star was a turbulent one. Following the events of last week’s episode when the show shocked everyone and killed off T.K.’s mother and Owen’s ex-wife, Gwyneth, the Strand men found themselves in yet another dire situation. The plane they were on to the funeral in New York blew an engine and fans were left once again fearing for the safety of some heroes, and the aftermath will affect Carlos as well as T.K. and Owen.

The episode showed T.K. grieving the loss of his mother, though one decision may not have been the best, as he nearly relapsed. Ronen Rubinstein, who portrays the paramedic, spoke to TV Guide about the episode and just how Gwyn’s death will affect T.K.’s relationships with those around him:

I think it's gonna linger for a while. I think the beauty of this season is that we're not letting a really traumatic storyline just sort of disappear; I think we're letting storylines breathe. We're seeing that with Tommy (Gina Torres) and I think it is gonna bring him closer with certain characters, especially people that have dealt with loss, and we're actually gonna see an amazing storyline in Episode 9 that deals with that in great detail.

It will be interesting to see how T.K. deals with this loss moving forward and just what characters he grows closer to. It’s likely T.K. will form a new bond with his captain, Tommy, as she lost her husband towards the end of the second season and we’ve only just recently seen her really grieve him.

While fans saw some anger from T.K. towards Owen in the latest episode, claiming that he’s the one who still loved Gwyn, Ronen Rubinstein mentioned that her death will only make their bond even more unbreakable:

When it comes to Owen and T.K., I think they have such an almost unbreakable bond after everything they've gone through the last three seasons. I think that it might bring them even closer, and I think the foundation of that relationship is really solid, but I think we're gonna see the biggest changes with Carlos.

It’s not surprising to learn that this will only make Owen and T.K. grow closer, considering their bond can withstand just about anything. Seeing how they grieve, since Owen and Gwyn were no longer together, will also be something to look forward to.

As for T.K.’s relationship with Carlos, it will probably just add on to some of that scar tissue that is left over from their breakup. The two of them have gone through quite a lot over the last couple of years and Rubinstein promises that there will be even more drama:

I think, with Carlos, it's gonna affect their relationship. They've been through so much this season, and just as things are starting to look up, all of this happens, and we're definitely gonna see how that affects their relationship in the next coming episodes. Carlos is obviously gonna be there for him every step of the way, but I just think it adds another emotional layer to what T.K. is going through. He's been going through a lot these past three seasons and this is the biggest one of all, so it will definitely add some drama in their relationship, and we'll see that very soon…

Obviously, Tarlos can get through anything, and these intense storylines will hopefully only bring them even closer to each other. During the new episode, Carlos tried everything he could to be there for T.K. And when it came to almost losing him again, Carlos blamed himself for putting him on the plane in the first place. It seems like this could be building up to something big between them; whether that will be good or bad is yet to be known.

With so many people surrounding him and supporting him, T.K. should get through this loss eventually, but it won’t be easy. Fingers crossed that he doesn’t do anything he’ll regret and he’ll keep leaning on those closest to him. New episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star air on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to catch.