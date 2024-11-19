After 9-1-1: Lone Star Added Another Complication For Carlos' Murder Investigation, I Can't Believe How Few Episodes Are Left

Spoilers ahead for Episode 8 of 9-1-1: Lone Star's final season, called "The Quiet Ones."

The focus of the last couple episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star in the 2024 TV schedule had put the focus on Tommy, following her diagnosis with and surgery for breast cancer. The 126 went all-out to secure funding for her to get the treatment with a nearly 100% success rate in "The Quiet Ones," but the most intense storyline of the hour centered on Carlos and his ongoing investigation into his dad's murder. After working with Campbell, Carlos reached an informant shortly before the man died from injuries. The informant had just enough time to drop the name of somebody who Gabriel Reyes hadn't trusted: "Ranger Campbell."

And dang it, I just can't believe that there are only four episodes left to resolve everything!

The Latest Complication For Carlos

Okay, "The Quiet Ones" didn't explicitly state that Campbell is responsible for Gabriel's death, but the dying Nestor had no reason to lie to Carlos. According to the CI, Gabriel had warned him to "be careful" because he was afraid Nestor would be sold out as a snitch. Unfortunately, Nestor died before he could shed more light on what he meant, but he did tell Carlos that Gabriel had named Campbell.

Carlos certainly seems to believe Nestor, as he denied that the dying man had admitted anything when Campbell asked. Who could have seen this coming when the showrunner teased their "very special chemistry" in Season 5? Based on the promo for the upcoming fall finale, Carlos also seems to believe that Campbell is the one who committed the murder, and he may take a bullet himself before the investigation is over. Take a look:

9-1-1: Lone Star 5x09 Promo (HD) Fall Finale | Final Season - YouTube Watch On

I'm not ready to believe that everything is as it seems from the promo, but it does look like this will be a doozy of an episode to end 2024. "The Quiet Ones" was also the eighth episode out of the twelve ordered for Season 5 (which you can stream with a Hulu subscription), so there are not too many left for 9-1-1: Lone Star to finish the storyline and cut Carlos a break.

When 9-1-1: Lone Star Is Ending

Fox announced its lineup for the 2025 TV schedule just hours before 9-1-1: Lone Star's latest episode aired, confirming that the 9-1-1 spinoff's winter premiere will air on Monday, January 20 in its usual 8 p.m. ET time slot and lead up to the series finale on Monday, February 3.

With Episode 9 serving as the fall finale in two weeks, the January 20 winter premiere and February 3 series finale at least mean that Lone Star will air the final few episodes without any weeks off in between. I just wish there was more time for Carlos' story before the final credits roll.

That said, showrunner Rashad Raisani told CinemaBlend earlier this fall that "the writing was on the wall" even before 9-1-1: Lone Star was officially cancelled by Fox, so perhaps the writers penned a finale with closure rather than cliffhangers for all the characters. For Carlos, that would mean getting the answers he needs about his dad.

Find out with the final episodes of the series, starting with the fall finale on December 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. In the meantime, you can always stream earlier episodes of the show via Hulu.