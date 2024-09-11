9-1-1: Lone Star Just Cast A New Character That'll Shake Up Carlos And T.K.'s Lives With 'Very Special Chemistry'

9-1-1: Lone Star’s final season is bringing in the fire with a huge train derailment, and that might not be the only thing getting derailed. Fan-favorite couple T.K. and Carlos, affectionately known as Tarlos, have gone through many obstacles in the last four seasons, with their wedding in Season 4's finale happening after Carlos’ dad was murdered. Now it seems like they will be dealing with more new obstacles in Season 5, as a new character was cast that could very well shake up the newlyweds’ lives.

In Season 5, Rafael Silva’s Carlos will be a Texas Ranger following in his late father’s footsteps, despite the show initially pushing him towards being a detective. As per usual, things won’t be all sunshine and rainbows, and it’s not just what Carlos’ job entails but who his new partner is. According to TVLine, Suburgatory’s Parker Young will be recurring as Campbell, who is assigned to work with Carlos. Showrunner Rashad Raisani previewed the addition with the outlet, including the Rangers’ chemistry:

When these two guys team up, there’s a very special chemistry. They complement each other on cases, and they’re going to become great friends. They’re going to go to some very interesting places as a partnership.

Additionally, Raisani also shared that the two will shares stories that “are some of the most explosive and dynamic that we’ve done.” It sounds like this will be a partnership to look out for and some pretty intense stories. These stories will also very likely include Ronen Rubinstein’s T.K. While the series probably won’t break them up and have Carlos do something he’ll regret, especially since they did just get married, nothing has ever been simple for them, so it’s hard to tell how this will all go down.

Unfortunately, that will not be all that the couple will have to worry about, as the synopsis teases that T.K. will get a surprise visit from someone from his past “that could change his and Carlos’ lives forever.” Not only that, but Carlos is also obsessed with solving his father’s murder, which also puts a strain on their marriage. Hopefully, it won’t get too bad between them because they definitely deserve some happiness, but anything can happen.

(Image credit: Paramount Movies YouTube)

As for Carlos’ new partner, Parker Young could most recently be seen in the mystery thriller The Image of You alongside Sasha Pieterse, Mira Sorvino, Nestor Carbonell, and Michele Nordin. He also starred in the CBS sitcom United States of Al, which ran for two seasons from 2021 to 2022. 9-1-1: Lone Star will mark his first TV role since United States of Al and his appearance on an episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat in 2022. Other credits include Give Me an A, Twenties, A Million Little Things, I Feel Bad, Imposters, The Wedding Do Over, Arrow, and Fresh Off the Boat.

It's still heartbreaking to know that 9-1-1: Lone Star is ending after Season 5, but things will be as intense as ever, and I’m not just talking about the emergencies. Fans will just have to tune in to the final season premiere on Monday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox as part of the 2024 TV schedule to see what happens with T.K., Carlos, and Campbell.