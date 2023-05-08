9-1-1: Lone Star Boss On Tarlos’ Highly Anticipated Wedding And How He’s Handling Fan Expectations Surrounding It

9-1-1: Lone Star is finally going to answer fans’ prayers, as T.K. and Carlos -- who are affectionately known as Tarlos -- are set to have their wedding in the Season 4 finale. The two got engaged in the Season 3 finale, and they've been on quite the emotional roller coaster in the lead-up to the big day. (Something that contributed to the drama was the Carlos and Iris marriage twist at the beginning of the season.) While things are looking up for them now, showrunner and co-creator Tim Minear teased some strife amid their nuptials. He also discussed how he's handling the plethora of fan expectations.

Tim Minear spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season finale of the Fox first responder drama, which will be a mix of action and sheer emotion. It was already easy to assume that it would feature a wedding to remember, but Minear has now confirmed that something big will indeed happen at some point. And it doesn't sound like it's going to be all that good for the characters. He's what he said about the Tarlos' imminent walk down the aisle:

It's going to be a beautiful wedding — we shot it already, and I think it's going to be really emotional. Although I don't know if I want to tease that because what's going to really happen is tragedy will strike, and the entire thing will be put in question.

More on 9-1-1: Lone Star (Image credit: Fox) 9-1-1: Lone Star Actors Weigh In On When T.K. And Carlos’ Wedding Should Happen

Since this is the season finale, it’s a given that a big emergency would happen to shake things up. Tarlos has dealt with obstacle after obstacle since the start of their relationship. On the one hand, I'd love for their big day to go off without a hitch, but I snafu could also make things interesting story-wise. I'd expect the events of this episode to send shockwaves that'll be felt during the upcoming fifth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. I'm curious but also hopeful that the "tragedy" won't damage the couple -- or anyone else -- too deeply.

There's definitely a lot riding on this episode, considering that fans have been waiting for the wedding for some time. Tim Minear promised that the ceremony itself will be an affair that gives fans all the feels. However, he's still aware that he's just not going to please everyone. When it comes to meeting fans' expectations, the producer said:

I mean, I took myself off Twitter, mostly because I was tired of people telling me to F off, which you get a lot of that when you run a show. But I know that there's a lot of enthusiasm around it. And look, any fandom feels a certain ownership over the characters and the stories. And that's good. That means that they love it and that they feel invested. So everybody has the things that they want to see. Of course, I'm not going to be able to do absolutely everything that everybody wants, but I think overall, people are going to be moved. I mean, the cast was. There was a moment during the reception that plays into sort of the last minutes of the episode, and the entire cast was in tears. They weren't acting. They were just all incredibly moved.

One would assume that Tim Minnear and co. have put a lot of thought into how they want this all to play out. With that, I'm confident they'll deliver something that manages to please, at the very least, a reasonable portion of the fanbase. The challenges T.K. and Carlos have faced as well as all the drama they've been engulfed in has led to this. There are still plenty of questions going into the installment, but I fully expect to cry before the episode ends. Fellow fans may also want to have some tissues next to them while watching what could be a serious sob fest.

The two-hour season finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star airs Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EST as part of the 2023 TV schedule. With so much real estate time-wise, this season capper could definitely pack a serious punch.