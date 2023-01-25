9-1-1: Lone Star's Season 4 Premiere Just Set Up Another Big Problem For TK And Carlos

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 premiere "New Hot Mess." Read at your own risk!

9-1-1: Lone Star returned for Season 4, and it didn't take long at all for the characters to get caught up in the chaos happening around town and within their own lives. T.K. and Carlos are engaged to be married, but yet another roadblock has presented itself that completely took T.K. by surprise. Carlos told his partner that while he wanted to get married, he'll have to get a divorce from his first marriage first.

Carlos blindsided T.K. with the knowledge that he's currently married, and it's to a woman. The woman in question is actually the sister of a mutual colleague they know, Michelle Blake. Carlos was best friends with Blake's sister Iris in high school, and the two married even with her understanding he was gay. Carlos explained he got married to Iris partly due to his parents after their initial reaction to his coming out but remained married to Iris in the present for a different reason.

9-1-1: Lone Star explained that while Carlos and Iris originally decided to get divorced years ago, her diagnosis of schizophrenia threw a wrench in that plan. Carlos remained married to Iris so that she could use his health coverage for treatment, but now with his marriage to T.K. on the way, needed to divorce her at least a month before the ceremony to prevent halting any plans already in motion.

Carlos reconnected with Iris after years of not speaking and was relieved to hear she was receptive to signing the divorce papers. Weirdly enough, she requested to meet T.K. ahead of signing so she could "approve" in what initially felt like a joke. 9-1-1: Lone Star's Season 4 premiere ended without Iris and T.K. meeting, though, which felt like a sign more issues could arise from this storyline.

This reveal from 9-1-1: Lone Star's fourth season premiere is just the latest in a line of troubles for T.K. and Carlos when it comes to their relationship. "Tarlos" has navigated a rough breakup and even came out of it stronger than before. Despite that, Carlos came to T.K. in this premiere with an issue that, quite frankly, could've been handled in a much more mature and timely manner. Is it possible this wedding may not even happen because of Carlos waiting?

It's possible, but it's worth noting that actors Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva both commented on the timing of Tarlos' wedding ahead of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4. Rubinstein acknowledged fans might want to see the wedding in the season premiere but that the storyline gave them "room to breathe" as an engaged couple.

To me, that sounds like Iris might balk at signing, or more problems might come up, but we won't know for sure until we see some more episodes! Between that and Owen's accidental induction into a biker group with extremist values, Season 4 is already off to a hot start.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Fox on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 4 is officially underway, so now would be a good time for anyone who hasn't caught up yet to do so. Lone Star is just one of many returning shows featured on CinemaBlend's winter TV premiere schedule.