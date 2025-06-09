90 Day Fiancé's Throuple Drama Hit Its Peak After A Wedding Conversation, And Amani's Reaction Makes Me Think This Won't Work

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Too Late for Love." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Matt and Alani Jlassi have officially demystified the process of being part of a throuple while removing much of the potential thrills, as all I've seen are lots of problems cropping up so far. The married couple just got over Any Aguirre withholding information about her personal life, and finally convinced her to come out to her family about the true nature of her relationship with them. Despite that, the trio once again seems to be at a breaking point due to hurt feelings, this time Any made her big marital decision.

The throuple is finally moving forward with the K1 visa process, despite continued speculation from 90 Day Fiancé viewers that they're engaging in something illegal. Before that, however, Any had to choose her ideal marital partner between Matt and Amani, and even that decision caused quite a bit of drama that has me wondering if they should all admit this arrangement isn't going to work.

Any's Decision To Marry Matt Upset Amani Quite A Bit

Despite Amani directly saying she wanted to be the one to marry Any, the latter informed her she intended to marry Matt. The decision technically doesn't matter, as they all intend to live together and maintain being a throuple, but you wouldn't know it based on Amani's reaction. She was more or less devastated, especially after directly sharing her feelings on the matter before Any made her decision.

As for why Any didn't want to marry Amani, the reasoning was simple. She felt Matt was the more level-headed of the two, and Amani's penchant for drama concerned her. She wanted stability in her relationship and didn't want to worry about being thrown out of the house every time there was a disagreement or something of that nature. So, while she allegedly loves Amani more, it seems she'd sooner be legally married to Matt.

If Amani Can't Handle Not Being Chosen For Marriage, Is This Throuple Doomed?

Amani began to spiral after the decision, talking about everything she must have done wrong while wondering if she was going to be the odd person out if this 90 Day throuple split. It was concerning to watch, and I have to think if someone is already concerned about what will happen if the relationship fails, maybe they shouldn't be talking about marriage.

It has me wondering if all parties involved won't back out of the K1 visa process, given Amani's worry about potentially being shut out of the relationship. Take that, plus the fact that they are actively attempting to fraud the process, which could lead to legal repercussions, I just have to wonder how willing each party is to stick their necks out for this.

90 Day Fiancé members also may not be aware that it's an immensely short drive between where Matt and Amani live in San Diego, California, to Any in Tijuana, Mexico. The distance between their homes may be less than a person's commute to work, so they could continue this relationship without anyone having to divorce. They just won't have to live together, but will that be enough for everyone involved?

We will have to continue to wait and see how this shakes out as 90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is winding down so it won't be long before we start to tell-all, and hopefully get a big update on what's going on with the throuple.