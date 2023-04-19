9-1-1's Kenneth Choi Talks Chimney And Maddie's Past Relationship 'Trauma' And Teases What Lies Ahead

In the midst of its crazy emergencies, Fox’s 9-1-1 has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats when it comes to the personal lives of its fan-favorite characters. The second half of Season 6, for instance, has placed emphasis on Maddie and Chimney’s new life in their new house. The two characters have experienced ups and downs (both while they've been together and beforehand). With this, Chimney actor Kenneth Choi discussed the "trauma" they've experienced in past relationships and teased what's coming up for them in the near future.

There are major points to discuss when it comes to the problems that Chimney and Maddie have experienced over the years. The former wanted to spend the rest of his life with Tatiana in Season 1 but, when it didn’t work out, he was crushed. Maddie was also in an abusive relationship with ex-husband Doug, which is why it took her a while to feel comfortable while with Chimney. Now with the two of them happy and raising their baby daughter, at this point, one can't help but wonder if the good times will last -- and if they might even tie the knot at some point.

That possibility was brought up when Kenneth Choi spoke with TV Insider. Though the actor didn't say whether or not that would actually happen, he conveyed the notion that he does want the best for them. It sounds like, however, that the couple have some tense moments on the horizon:

I’d love to just see Chimney and Maddie have some genuinely happy times. They’ve suffered so much trauma in their relationships, in their personal lives. In the next episode, there is this sort of inciting incident that happens that forces their hand to make some decisions that they have not spent enough time thinking about, meditating about. I am hoping that they make the right ones.

Considering what they both have been through, personally and professionally, it’s not surprising that they're still taking things slow, especially in the wake of Maddie’s postpartum depression and their shocking 9-1-1 breakup last year. I'm incredibly curious to see what kind of decisions the characters will be forced to make in the immediate future. And just like Kenneth Choi, I'm hoping that they make the right choices.

A lot of surprises have taken place during Season 6, between Buck’s near-death experience and Bobby and Athena’s rehab investigation. Amid all of the drama, Maddie and Chimney’s storyline is definitely one that fans will want to keep an eye on. I'd personally love it if the two were to take the next big step, which would be getting married. It'd be great to see a "surprise wedding," and, for me, it'd be a highlight of this 2023 TV schedule.

But as of right now, it seems Maddie and Chimney will just have their hands full with little Jee-Yun and those upcoming decisions that they apparently won't see coming. Considering just how much they've gone through, I'm confident that they'll be able to withstand whatever comes their way.