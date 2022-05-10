9-1-1 Will Deliver A 'Surprise Wedding' In Season 5 Finale, But Who Is Getting Married?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 9-1-1 episode “Hero Complex.” Read at your own risk!

9-1-1 Season 5 is drawing to a close, and what a season it has been. Between Buck kissing new team member Lucy, Maddie ’s big return , the team hiring a serial killer, and everything else, there is a lot to talk about. It appears that the Season 5 finale will give viewers even more to talk about, as a surprise wedding is on the way. I’m all for it, but who is getting married?

There’s a wedding happening on 9-1-1’s season finale, but the details on who is tying the knot are under wraps. The synopsis for “Starting Over” hit the internet via The Futon Critic and lines up everything happening in the final episode of the season. Check out the synopsis below, which teases big things for a lot of characters:

Another day in the life of the 118, as its members race to rescue a cliffside wellness retreat guru after his followers turn on him. Then, they respond to an emergency call at an upscale hair salon. Meanwhile, Maddie contemplates returning to work, Eddie and May make decisions on their future, as do Buck and Taylor, and the 118 gathers for a surprise wedding in the all-new "Starting Over" Season Five finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 16 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The 118 is gathering for a surprise wedding, but for whom? It’s easy to rule out a few options, as Bobby and Athena are already married, and Eddie is going through enough at the moment since leaving the 118 that a surprise marriage from him seems unlikely. It also feels like Buck and Taylor are on the outs after the penultimate episode, in which the details on Jonah and his murderous past got to the media a little too quickly.

May feels like an option, though like Eddie, she’s too busy figuring out whether she wants to return to USC or stay a dispatch operator. I guess it’s possible that she may choose a Plan C and we get the wedding that no one saw coming? 9-1-1 is a show of a lot of surprises , as anyone with a Hulu subscription can confirm by checking out any episode on streaming, so I won’t rule it out! Unfortunately, the promo for the finale is pretty bare bones, and doesn’t even mention or feature the wedding:

If I had to put my money on a couple unexpectedly tying the knot, I’m going for Maddie and Chim. The couple called it quits on the way back from Boston, but with their effective co-parenting and Chim’s near-death experience via Jonah, maybe that led to some realizations about what’s important in life? I’m not 100% confident, but out of all the candidates in the 118, this feels like the best option. It’s also possible this surprise wedding is just two random characters and the entire 118 is invited because it’s hard to imagine anyone getting married at this point who isn’t already.

9-1-1’s Season 5 finale airs on Fox on Monday, May 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for what should be an exciting finale, and feature a wedding that could set up some fresh stories for a potential Season 6.