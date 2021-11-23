90 Day Fiancé's Andrew Kenton Looks Jacked In Video After Losing A Whopping 135 Pounds

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise is often known for its intense relationship drama, but it also gained a reputation as of late for cast members experiencing drastic “glow ups” after appearing on television. Now, Andrew Kenton is the latest to stun the fandom with his transformation, as he posted a video after losing a huge amount of weight.

Californian Andrew Kenton starred in 90 Day Fiancé Season 8, and fans may remember his disastrous engagement to the French Amira Lollysa. Their relationship is over, and it appears he’s been hard at work on getting in shape since his last television appearance. Kenton posted a video on Instagram highlighting his workout routine to inform audiences he’s lost more than 135 pounds so far.

Andrew Kenton went from around 375 pounds to his current weight of about 240, and there’s no denying the former 90 Day Fiancé star looks great. It’s good to see him working on creating a change for himself that he's clearly proud of, especially after his relationship with Amira Lollysa fell apart.

Fans wondering if all this working out is for Andrew Kenton’s big return to 90 Day Fiancé shouldn’t hold their breath. While anything is possible , Kenton made it clear throughout the entirety of his season that he didn’t appreciate the way the series portrayed him or that it masked some of the alleged deceptions on Amira Lollysa’s part. For those that don’t remember, Kenton and Lollysa originally planned to vacation together in a resort in Mexico, but she was detained by Mexican authorities while Kenton continued to stay at the resort without her.

The couple’s relationship didn’t last, though Andrew Kenton hinted at times he questioned whether or not it was real in the first place. Kenton claimed Amira Lollysa and her father actively worked to get her on television and implied that was more important to her than an actual relationship. Obviously, it’s a circumstance where fans will likely never know the whole truth in the situation and what was or wasn’t legitimate, but given his experience, I wouldn’t expect Kenton is eager to do another season of 90 Day Fiancé.

Andrew Kenton is the latest 90 Day Fiancé star to change their appearance in some way after appearing from the show. Angela Deem and Ariela Weinberg both also turned heads in the past with their own transformations, as did Big Ed Brown. It’s a shame that, unlike the previous three, it doesn’t seem likely we’ll see Kenton in the franchise again, though it’s not like there is any shortage of couples for the franchise to call upon. What’s most important is he seems to be happy, and fine with not being on television and labeled a villain .

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs over at TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There’s a lot happening down the stretch in Season 3 of the series, so now would be a great time to catch up ahead of what could be an explosive tell-all special.