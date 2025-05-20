90 Day Diaries Revealed What Really Happened With Big Ed's Random Proposal In A Sandwich Shop, And It’s A Reality TV Cautionary Tale

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Diaries episode "Dear Diary, Where Do We Go From Here?" Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Big Ed Brown is finally opening up about one of the weirdest stories he's been a part of, and believe me, that's saying a lot. The TLC reality star was a part of a whirlwind romance that included a proposal in a sandwich shop, but it was all over within the course of a weekend. Now, thanks to a 90 Day Diaries appearance, we're learning the full details of why that romance fell apart.

I was surprised to see Big Ed appear, considering he's openly talked about stepping away from the 90 Day franchise. That said, this appearance seems like it was filmed not long after the sandwich shop engagement, which happened in late September of 2024. In any case, Ed revealed the whole romance fell apart after a romantic 24 hours with the unnamed woman because she became scared by how much attention she received when family and friends heard the news:

Somebody posted a photo of us, and by the time I landed, the picture went viral. It just scared her to death. She was texting me, saying, 'Oh my God, everyone is texting me and calling me. It's too much.' She's upset. The good news is I'm not engaged. It was too fast.

Dating a 90 Day Fiancé star can come with a fair deal of notoriety, as this woman learned after being Big Ed's first publicly known romance after he called off his marriage to Liz Woods. That, paired with the fact he's arguably the biggest name attached to the franchise outside of maybe Angela Deem, certainly helped this bizarre proposal blow up on the internet despite not happening as part of any reality television filming.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

If you're looking to watch 90 Day Fiancé on streaming, I can't recommend subscribing to Max enough. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available, there's some flexibility in customizing your experience. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

The romance was short-lived, but in hindsight, Big Ed Brown admitted it was way too quick to be a lasting romance. His attitude and growth compared to his start on 90 Day Fiancé isn't too surprising, as he's talked in recent months about how the franchise helped him. While he hasn't had a lasting romance, he's gotten the confidence to pursue wild romances he might not have had before.

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) 90 Day Fiancé's Rose Vega Has Joined OnlyFans, Though Reportedly Not Under Ideal Circumstances

Big Ed's 90 Day Diaries appearance was quite a surprise, and I wonder if he'll be featured in any other 90 Day spinoffs appearing in the 2025 TV schedule. With no notable romance we know of at the moment, maybe we'll see him on 90 Day: The Single Life, which hasn't gotten a confirmed release date.

As mentioned, though, Ed has talked about entertaining offers to appear on other reality shows. I hope this means we'll see him on a future season of The Traitors or something like Celebrity Big Brother, but that's just speculation on my end. I'm all for seeing more Big Ed on my television, so I hope this isn't the last we see of him this year.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

90 Day Diaries is over for now, and 90 Day: Hunt For Love will take its Monday slot on TLC at 8:00 p.m. ET. As much as I enjoyed checking in on 90 Day alumni with vlogs shot on their cellphones, I'm eager to see this new spinoff premiere and all the drama that could come from it.