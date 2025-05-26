90 Day Fiancé Revealed Sarper's Wild Clause For A Prenup With Shekinah, And My Jaw Dropped

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Proof of Love." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven are arguably 90 Day Fiancé's most volatile couple right now. Their storylines always seem to include some truly jaw-dropping drama. The notion of something toping Sarper's confession of sleeping with 2,500 women may seem a bit far-fetched. However, I now believe his shocking request for what he wanted in his and Shekinah's prenuptial agreement may top it.

The aforementioned couple have been a part of the franchise for quite some time but, now, Sarper is finally in the United States, and they're ready to get married. That said, Sarper didn't seem prepared when Shekinah suggested, in front of her friends, that they get a prenup. And Sarper's response seemed to have every one of Shekinah's pals thinking this upcoming marriage would be a mistake.

Sarper Agreed To The Prenup, Assuming He Could Add A "Weight Clause"

Shekinah's friends were partly to blame for this awkward topic being broached on a night out. Her business manager insisted they discuss a prenup once they announced they were having a "bedding," which is a wedding in bed. Sarper took grave offense to the question being asked, as he said prenups in Turkey are considered a big sign of disrespect towards the sanctity of marriage.

After taking some time to reflect, the 90 Day Fiancé star countered with his own proposal. Sarper said he would sign the prenup, assuming a clause was added to account for Shekinah's weight. As part of that, there were some specific details stipulated.

With that theoretical clause in mind, at the start of each month, Sarper would be allowed to weigh his spouse. And, for every pound she's off of her target weight of 128 pounds, he would be able to fine her $1000. Those in attendance couldn't believe what they just heard, or that Shekinah seemed completely unfazed by it. Believe me when I say I was also totally shocked.

Should Shekinah Be Worried About Marrying Sarper?

I'm not sure what to make of Shekinah's response to Sarper's proposal. Maybe, given the unique of an upbringing Shekinah had, she doesn't get rattled by much and was ultimately unfazed by Sarper's wild request, despite her friend's reactions. As she pointed out, 90 Day Fiancé recalled their first in-person meeting, in which he made her step on a scale to get her weight. For better or worse, Shekinah's known from the start that she entered a relationship with a man who has specific standards for his partner's and his own body, and he can be strict.

And, while married 90 Day couples have split over much less, Shekinah doesn't see Sarper's request as a make-or-break moment of their future union. In fact, she noted that he mainly made that request because he was hurt by the suggestion that they sign a prenuptial agreement and was lashing out in response in an attempt to anger or embarrass her. Good for her for keeping her cool about it, I suppose, because I can't imagine many others would've had the same reaction.

I'm surprised but, at the same time, both Shekinah and Sarper have shown over the years that they have pretty thick skin. They loved it when Jovi and Yara Dufren dressed up as them for Halloween and don't seem easily phased by criticisms other couples have of their relationship when they get a chance to comment on it at tell-all specials. Still, time will tell whether these two will indeed make it to the altar.