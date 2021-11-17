90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Put Ex-Friend Jojo On Blast With A Fired-Up Rant
Angela had some things to say about her ex-friend Jojo.
90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is in the news again after her ex-best friend Jojo spoke out against her to fans. Jojo revealed she’s no longer close with Deem because of what she says was her bad behavior as a friend, and those who thought Angela would not clap back in some way haven't been paying attention. After a period of silence, Deem spoke out about her former friend and had some bold accusations to make regarding Jojo and her time on the TLC series.
Angela Deem and her husband Michael Ilesanmi went live on social media, and in the midst of hanging out and chatting about the show, Angela spotted a comment accusing her of treating Jojo poorly. The reality personality, seemingly tired of seeing the comment and others like it, decided to directly address (via Kiki and Kibbitz Productions) the fan and tell them some details about Jojo they may not have known.
The 90 Day Fiancé star threw a lot at fans and alleged much about her former friend Jojo. Apparently, Angela Deem doesn’t think her friend has any right to open her mouth about being paid or other things, mainly since she never stayed for more than a couple of days at a time to film with Angela. Angela also called Jojo a “habitual liar,” as part of this attempt to credit her former pal.
The one thing Angela Deem didn’t address, though, is the reason Jojo told fans she’s no longer friends with her. Jojo recently revealed Angela embarrassed her, cussed her out, and kicked her out of their shared hotel room during a Las Vegas trip earlier in the year with fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson. Debbie’s comments on social media regarding Angela more or less confirmed Jojo’s story was true, so then why is Deem calling her a liar in the video?
It will be interesting to see if Angela Deem continues to get backlash for her comments about Jojo, as well as the nitpicking at the deeds Jojo did do for her former friend during 90 Day Fiancé. After all, Jojo went with Angela to Nigeria to serve as a witness for her marriage with Michael Ilesanmi, which is something her own daughter balked at doing. Of course, we don’t know the full story, so we’ll just have to wait and see what other drama unfolds. Or perhaps, the two will pop up and air out all their grievances in an upcoming 90 Day Bares All episode.
Angela Deem isn’t currently in any of the active 90 Day Fiancé shows, but fans can catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Sundays at TLC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. I’m not sure I can promise any of the stories to deliver quite the level of drama Angela provides, but there is definitely some interesting stuff happening this season.
