90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem's Ex-Best Friend Jojo Explains Why They're No Longer Close

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem may be one of the franchise’s most notable stars, but she’s also become a polarizing one due to her on-screen behavior . Now, those who've wondered if Angela’s antics could be strictly for television may have an answer, as her ex-best friend, Jojo, finally revealed why they're no longer friends.

Jojo, who fans may remember from her appearances in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Seasons 5 and 6, confirmed the end of her friendship with Angela Deem a while ago. However, it wasn’t until recently that fans learned what actually caused the rift. Jojo took to Instagram Live (via KikiandKibbitz ) and revealed the details, which dated back to a July trip, during which they went to Las Vegas to visit 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson . At some point in the evening, someone asked Jojo how she knew Debbie and, when Jojo confirmed that she knew her from the show, Angela wasn't too happy:

She turns around and starts yelling, ‘You lying bitch, you would’ve never met Debbie if it wasn’t cuz of me, bitch.’ And she told me I was irrelevant. She cussed me out in front of everybody. That’s what happened. And then she pulled some crap that was even worse. She told me some crap that was even [sic] worser than that. And, because of her telling me what she told me, I will never speak to her again.

Later in the video, Jojo revealed that Angela kicked her out of the hotel room they shared and on the next day, called her to “cuss her out” and make threats. Jojo didn’t go into specifics but did say that she saved the conversations they had, just in case her former friend tried to dispute what happened in Las Vegas.

Jojo’s story is backed up by 90 Day Fiancé’s Debbie Johnson, who made mention of the Vegas incident when a fan asked her if she was still friends with Angela Deem (via Screen Rant ). Debbie told the fan she didn’t tolerate people who “treat their friends like shit.” Jojo responded to the comment, saying, “You’re absolutely right,” which presumably confirms they were talking about the Vegas incident. It certainly sounds like Debbie was aware of what happened, based on Jojo's live video explaining the event:

Angela Deem hasn’t shown remorse for her alleged actions towards Jojo and doesn’t seem to be missing her former best friend. It’s a bitter ending for the two, as Jojo once traveled with Deem to Nigeria to serve as the witness during Angela’s wedding with her husband Michael Ilesanmi. Jojo also was there for her ex-friend during her weight loss and plastic surgeries. Considering all of that, it may be difficult for some 90 Day Fiancé fans to hear their relationship ended in what sounds like a messy way. Perhaps tensions between the two will heal in time though, based Jojo’s comments, the damage could be irreversible.

