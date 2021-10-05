90 Day Fiancé Fans Upset After Angela Deem Flashes Genitals On Spinoff Appearance

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is one of the franchise’s most polarizing figures , so it’s no surprise that she crossed a line during a recent spin-off appearance. Deem recently popped up on 90 Day Bares All and ended up flashing her genitals during a segment. Needless to say, fans are not happy with the stunt.

On the show, Angela Deem spoke to host Shaun Robinson about her plans for future surgeries and, while doing so, she exposed her genitals through her pantyhose while showing her legs. You can check out the moment below and, for the record, both the preview and the episode that actually aired on Discovery+ blurred out the NSFW elements:

Angela takes the phrase "bares all" to a whooole new level! An all new episode of #90DayFiance: Bares All is now streaming on @discoveryplus!

Angela Deem seemed unaware of what she’d done though, ironically, the show quickly segued into the last time she exposed herself on 90 Day Fiancé franchise. It's hard to say what TLC's rationale was for deciding to air that scene, but the response from viewers (via Twitter) would seem to suggest that the creative decision was a misstep. One user summed up the thoughts of other replies quite perfectly:

Nasty. I’m 2000% over it. Please, no more.

Accident or not, many 90 Day Fiancé fans are tired of seeing Angela Deem, exposed or not. It’s fair to say the fanbase was already lukewarm on her antics before this happened but, now, some are ready to get serious about asking TLC to drop her from the franchise:

@TLC stop funding this train wreck.

While some fans were undoubtedly upset by the nudity, others used the moment as an opportunity to air their general grievances about Angela Deem. The nudity is apparently at the bottom of the list for some, who pointed out how she’d previously crossed the line in other ways with her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi, and others:

Please stop with Angela. If a man said & did the things she does, everyone would be demanding the show remove him. Angela has been abusive towards several people, yet she gets a pass because she is a woman.

Angela Deem might want to lay low online for a bit, as viewers probably won't leave too many positive comments under her posts. Still, this isn’t anything Deem isn’t used to, as she’s developed a knack for rubbing fans the wrong way during her time on 90 Day Fiancé. One can't help but wonder, though, if this could truly be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, because some viewers threw down ultimatums after her latest stunt.

I won’t watch another season if she’s on it.

Yikes. Perhaps it would serve Michael Ilesanmi to get his spousal visa to help prevent these accidents in the future? Then again, Ilesanmi can’t tell Angela Deem much of anything , which is part of why the two continue to have some of the best drama of the franchise.