90 Day: The Last Resort's Jasmine Shared Her Perspective On Her Unexpected Pregnancy, And I Disagree With Her Thinking

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 episode "Tell All Part 2." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Ever since Jasmine Pineda's rumored pregnancy was confirmed to be accurate, I've been dying to hear more about what she and Gino Palazzolo had to say about the situation. So I was glad when she finally did open up about her perspective on the matter. Unfortunately, I can't help but feel a little disappointed by what the 90 Day: The Last Resort said about having a baby with Matt Branistareanu.

Jasmine recommitted in the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff in the aftermath of Gino agreeing to let her open the marriage and start seeing Matt on the side. So I expected her to be a little more humble and admit that her cast members were right when they warned Gino not to let her continue seeing Matt if they were to have an open marriage. But, in reality, Jasmine offered no apologies, and it's her insistence that she's done nothing wrong that I find so off-putting.

Jasmine Doesn't Seem To Think She Cheated

Jasmine vented to the confessional after taking a break from filming the first part of the tell all, noting that she caught a lot of heat from her 90 Day: The Last Resort co-stars. She shared how she felt about her fight with Rob as well as everyone else going after her now that she's with Matt and not Gino:

I knew that a lot of people were going to attack me and accuse me of cheating, but I'm not playing the victim. I'm not going to be anybody's bitch. I'm nobody's victim. Fuck them all.

It's strange to hear Jasmine say she's being "accused" of cheating when all everyone is saying is precisely what they said at the resort when she insisted she could only open her marriage to Matt. Rob Warne and others argued to Gino that if she was honestly only concerned with sex and wanted to save their marriage, she wouldn't have had such a specific person in mind. Jasmine argued that she could only be sexual with someone she trusted and that that's why she chose Matt.

Fast forward to now, Jasmine is pregnant with Matt's child and throwing shoes at people who point out that what she did was wrong. Granted, Rob used some harsh language, but I would say she more than paid him back by mentioning his NSFW photos circulating the web.

Gino Agreed To An Open Marriage, Not His Wife Leaving Him Because Another Man Got Her Pregnant

Jasmine seems to think she's blameless in what happened, and I'd back that up by acknowledging Matt telling her on the phone that Gino agreed to this arrangement. Sure, Gino did agree, but only when Jasmine ultimately said she would leave him if he didn't. I should also point out that Gino only agreed for Jasmine and Matt to have sex, not to her getting pregnant and seemingly moving out of Michigan.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Access 90 Day Fiancé and its various spinoffs using on Max. The With Ads plan is available for $9.99 a month, and there are three tiers available following a subscription. There's also the option of prepaying for a whole year and saving up to 20%.

Would Jasmine have sought out an open marriage had Gino had sex with her? We can never know for sure, but two wrongs don't make a right. Jasmine isn't justified in her actions just because her marriage with Gino didn't work out. Hindsight is 20/20, but perhaps these two should've just ended the marriage and seen other people, considering that's basically what is happening at the time of the tell-all.

90 Day: The Last Resort continues to air on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for the last part of the tell-all special, and for any closing remarks made by Gino and Jasmine as they continue to trade jabs.