90 Day: The Last Resort's Tell-All Sees Rob Finally Explain His NSFW Pictures On The Web

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, episode "Tell All, Part 1." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

There were rumors that 90 Day: The Last Resort's Season 2 tell-all would be dramatic, but what a start. Jasmine Pineda's pregnancy stunned the cast, and she didn't respond well to Rob Warne pointing out that she fell for her open-marriage partner Matt exactly like they warned Gino Palazzolo she would. The two got into a scuffle, and in the midst of that, Jasmine called Rob out for the NSFW sexual pictures of him online.

The picture Jasmine was referring to has made rounds on the 90 Day Fiancé subreddits and featured Rob doing what could be seen as content that caters specifically to a male audience. CinemaBlend won't link the photo here, but I can confirm it exists. Rob finally did the same after it was mentioned. Here's what he had to say about it in a confessional away from the rest of the cast:

I will say that one of my close friends does that online and has a large following. We posted together. My first 10,000 followers on social were all homosexual, but I'm not interested in men.

It seems Rob's claims could come into question during the tell-all for 90 Day: The Last Resort, as Sophie Sierra publicly accused him of cheating on her with another man when they were married. Previews for the next part featured Sophie asking Rob if she wanted to get into why they "really" split up, and I have to wonder if that's what she's hinting at.

It wasn't surprising that Sophie and Rob didn't recommit at the end of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2. We've known the married 90 Day couple split for a while, and while they hooked up ahead of the tell-all, it seems those days are long over.

I wouldn't expect it to be addressed in the special, seeing as it seemed to happen after the tell-all, but Sophie appears to have moved on with a new cast member in the 90 Day franchise. She had dropped several hints recently that she was on vacation with Pedro Jimeno, the ex-husband of Chantel Everett.

Sophie isn't the only person in the cast who is allegedly dating someone within the franchise. We also learned during the preview that Josh Weinstein is dating someone from 90 Day after calling it quits with Natalie Mordovtseva. I'm eager for it to be confirmed who he's dating, or maybe I'm just hoping to hear less about Jasmine and Gino after how heated things were at the start of the special. In any case, there's more drama on the way!

90 Day: The Last Resort continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stick with the series through all three parts of the tell-all special, and prepare some popcorn in advance because this one seems like it will be a mess from start to finish.