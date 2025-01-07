90 Day: The Last Resort May Have A Pregnant Cast Member, And I'm Shocked By This Massive Rumor

Warning! The following contains potential spoilers for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2. Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 has a bunch of troubled couples, and while there's hope that some of them will get out of therapy and recommit to each other, it's just not meant to be for others. Now, there's a huge rumor that one cast member is pregnant with a baby, and it's the most shocking news I've heard from the franchise in some time.

The 2025 TV schedule has only just started, and we already may have the biggest 90 Day Fiancé news of the year. That's assuming this rumor is correct, though given the source's track record, I think this will be one of the most interesting tell-alls of the year.

Jasmine Pineda Is Allegedly Pregnant, And It's Not Gino Palazzolo's Baby

90 Day Fiancé insider Shabooty shared the shocking rumor that news came out at the recently filmed 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 tell-all that Jasmine Pineda is pregnant. What's more surprising is that the baby is allegedly not Gino Palazzolo's, and she's living in Florida, presumably far away from him back in Michigan.

The rumor comes as Jasmine accused Gino on 90 Day: The Last Resort of having a porn addiction and suggested that they need to open up their marriage to a third person for her to be satisfied sexually. Gino was very against the idea of an open marriage, and it seems more and more that these two won't escape this therapy retreat with their marriage intact.

Why We Have Reason To Suspect This Rumor Is True

While the rumor may seem outlandish if you're a reader only watching episodes, those keeping up with the couple on social media might've seen this coming. Rumors in mid-2024 alleged Jasmine was living with another man, and Gino did mention during 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 that she was staying with male friends rather than their home.

Additionally, Gino has liked social media posts that are critical of Jasmine as of late, and I'd have to assume he wouldn't do that if they were still in a good place in their relationship. If he were to find out she was pregnant with another man's baby, I could see him being a little more liberal with what memes he likes that call out his lover. If this rumor is true, I imagine we will find out when the tell-all special airs.

For now, there's still more 90 Day: The Last Resort to watch, so catch new episodes on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm invested in watching now to see if Jasmine and Gino become the latest 90 Day couple to split after marriage, especially after hearing this rumor, and as it develops we'll be sure to keep you updated.