90 Day: The Last Resort's Jasmine Pineda's Latest Beach Photo Raises More Questions Ahead Of Season 2 Tell-All

Warning! The following may contain spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all special. Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

After pregnancy rumors circulated ahead of the end of the season, 90 Day: The Last Resort finally confirmed Jasmine Pineda was with child. What's more, we've learned the baby isn't husband Gino Palazzolo's, and as we wrap our heads around the fact that the 90 Day cast was right to be wary of her wanting to open up her marriage, her latest photo on the beach raises even more questions.

While we've seen enough evidence to suggest Jasmine and Gino are the latest 90 Day couple to split after marriage, we still have yet to see proof that they still aren't legally together. One thing that seems evident to me after seeing her latest post on Instagram is that it doesn't appear she's staying in Michigan at the moment.

Jasmine Shared A Beach Photo, With Gino Nowhere To Be Seen

Given how much Gino and Jasmine have traded jabs on social media, I doubted they were living together. That said, I'm now wondering if Jasmine is in another state entirely based on this latest photo, which doesn't look like any beach in Michigan I've ever seen:

(Image credit: Instagram/Jasmine Pineda)

That looks more like a Florida beach to me, though I suppose it could be California or any coastal beach if I'm being honest. I lean more toward Florida, however, because Jasmine was so excited when she and Gino went there on vacation, and she even expressed hope they'd live there over Michigan.

Is Jasmine Still Living In Michigan?

I'm sure many 90 Day: The Last Resort fans are scratching their heads, given that the final episode showed Gino and Jasmine recommitting to their relationship. Unfortunately, it seems like everyone in the cast was right to be suspicious of Matt and her intentions with him, as she's made it clear at this point that he is the father of her baby.

One has to wonder if Gino and Jasmine split and what that means for her being able to stay in the United States and if she'd still be a part of 90 Day Fiancé. Granted, she doesn't seem to be too concerned with all of that, based on her social media posts. Meanwhile, Gino's Instagram page looks pretty tame, though I can't help but notice an obvious lack of Jasmine on the page.

Suffice to say, I'm hoping for more answers on what's happening with Gino and Jasmine during the 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all. I'm also eager to hear more about Josh Weinstein's new girlfriend after Natalie Mordovtseva, who is also apparently someone we've seen in the franchise before.

So many answers are on the way when 90 Day: The Last Resort kicks off its tell-all on Monday, March 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET. If it's anything like this season was, I expect the drama to start within minutes of the start.