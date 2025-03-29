90 Day: The Last Resort's Jasmine Pineda's Latest Beach Photo Raises More Questions Ahead Of Season 2 Tell-All

News
By published

I need to know what's going on.

Jasmine upset in 90 Day
(Image credit: TLC)

Warning! The following may contain spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all special. Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

After pregnancy rumors circulated ahead of the end of the season, 90 Day: The Last Resort finally confirmed Jasmine Pineda was with child. What's more, we've learned the baby isn't husband Gino Palazzolo's, and as we wrap our heads around the fact that the 90 Day cast was right to be wary of her wanting to open up her marriage, her latest photo on the beach raises even more questions.

While we've seen enough evidence to suggest Jasmine and Gino are the latest 90 Day couple to split after marriage, we still have yet to see proof that they still aren't legally together. One thing that seems evident to me after seeing her latest post on Instagram is that it doesn't appear she's staying in Michigan at the moment.

Jasmine Shared A Beach Photo, With Gino Nowhere To Be Seen

Given how much Gino and Jasmine have traded jabs on social media, I doubted they were living together. That said, I'm now wondering if Jasmine is in another state entirely based on this latest photo, which doesn't look like any beach in Michigan I've ever seen:

Jasmine posing on the beach

(Image credit: Instagram/Jasmine Pineda)

That looks more like a Florida beach to me, though I suppose it could be California or any coastal beach if I'm being honest. I lean more toward Florida, however, because Jasmine was so excited when she and Gino went there on vacation, and she even expressed hope they'd live there over Michigan.

Is Jasmine Still Living In Michigan?

I'm sure many 90 Day: The Last Resort fans are scratching their heads, given that the final episode showed Gino and Jasmine recommitting to their relationship. Unfortunately, it seems like everyone in the cast was right to be suspicious of Matt and her intentions with him, as she's made it clear at this point that he is the father of her baby.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
The whole 90 Day Fiancé franchise is available to stream over on Max. Pay from $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, now with three tiers available to those after a Max subscription. Prepay for a year and save up 20%.

View Deal

One has to wonder if Gino and Jasmine split and what that means for her being able to stay in the United States and if she'd still be a part of 90 Day Fiancé. Granted, she doesn't seem to be too concerned with all of that, based on her social media posts. Meanwhile, Gino's Instagram page looks pretty tame, though I can't help but notice an obvious lack of Jasmine on the page.

Suffice to say, I'm hoping for more answers on what's happening with Gino and Jasmine during the 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all. I'm also eager to hear more about Josh Weinstein's new girlfriend after Natalie Mordovtseva, who is also apparently someone we've seen in the franchise before.

So many answers are on the way when 90 Day: The Last Resort kicks off its tell-all on Monday, March 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET. If it's anything like this season was, I expect the drama to start within minutes of the start.

TOPICS
Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Pete Davidson sits laughing in front of a New York backdrop in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Serial Dater Pete Davidson Explains What He Likes Out Of A Relationship: 'Some Guys Are Shy'
Screenshot of Quinta Brunson in the Abbott Elementary trailer

32 Great Abbott Elementary Quotes
Happily Ever After fireworks at Magic Kingdom

A Viral TikTok Called Out Influencers Who Allegedly Spent Hundreds Of Thousands On A Disney World Wedding And Caught Some Definite Lies
See more latest
Most Popular
Happily Ever After fireworks at Magic Kingdom
A Viral TikTok Called Out Influencers Who Allegedly Spent Hundreds Of Thousands On A Disney World Wedding And Caught Some Definite Lies
Will Smith refusing pills in Matrix-inspired video for Beautiful Scars
‘Will Smith Is Canceled.’ The Actor’s New Album Nods At His Oscars Scandal And Beef With Chris Rock Again And Again
Charlie Cox smiles while sitting in a courtroom setting in Daredevil: Born Again.
Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio Reveals When He Knew Charlie Cox Was The Right Actor To Play Matt Murdock
The Woman in the Yard.
Critics Have Seen The Woman In The Yard, And They Aren’t Holding Back Their Opinions Of The ‘Frustrating’ Horror Flick
Jacob Elordi as Dorrigo Evans in The Narrow Road to the Deep North.
Jacob Elordi Dramatically Lost Weight for His New Prisoner Of War Series, And He Opened Up About How Much Work It Was For The Cast: 'It Was Like, Oh My God'
Elizabeth smiling in Pride and Prejudice.
A Man Went Viral On TikTok For Watching Pride And Prejudice Three Times In A Row On A Plane, And The Internet Is Hilariously Supportive Of This Choice: 'I Fear He Is Me'
Seth Rogen standing next to Ike Barinholtz on film set in The Studio
Seth Rogen Shared How He’s Already Angered Studio Execs With His New Apple TV+ Series, But I’m Really Here For His Golden Globes Story That Inspired An Episode
&quot;A Minecraft Movie&quot; cast interviews about the movie.
'A Minecraft Movie' Interviews With Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks And More
Viola Davis stealthily moving in a bright red dress in G20
Viola Davis Took Method Dressing To A Whole New Level With Her Sparkly Ruby Red Gown At The Premiere Of Her Amazon Prime Movie G20
Pete Davidson sits laughing in front of a New York backdrop in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Serial Dater Pete Davidson Explains What He Likes Out Of A Relationship: 'Some Guys Are Shy'