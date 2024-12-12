After Getting Called Out On 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine Exposes Gino's Habit That's Core To Their Marital Troubles

One of 90 Day Fiancé's most notorious couples is now in therapy, as Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are keeping things breezy within the Season 2 cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort. It's looking like their problems will bleed into the 2025 TV schedule as the couple continues to reveal why their marriage is on the verge of collapse. Gino spoke his piece in the latest episode, and after getting called out, Jasmine had some choice comments to make about her husband.

As viewers wait to see Jasmine throwdown with Natalie Mordovtseva in an upcoming episode, she's on Instagram Stories talking about why she and Gino joined the show in the first place. Fortunately, Reddit captured her thoughts before they expired, giving us a better picture of the issues she's dealing with regarding her marriage.

Jasmine Suggests Gino's Troubling Habit Is A Major Factor In Their Marital Struggles

While Jasmine has often suffered unfavorable edits in past seasons of 90 Day Fiancé due to her temper, it's worth noting Gino has given her plenty of reasons to be upset over the years. He's been caught messaging other women involved in the show over the years and even sent nudes of his wife to an ex, who then sent it to an employer who fired her.

It seemed Gino had turned over a new leaf when Jasmine finally agreed to come to the United States, but that doesn't sound like the case. Jasmine noted in her stories that the story of Gino quitting his job to help her get acclimated to life in the United States was all an act, and he was actually up to something else:

My husband didn't quit [his job] to help me adapt to a new country and support me. Unfortunately, he did to be all day long in front of a computer and neglected me. That's why (among other things) going to couples' retreat was very important to try and save our marriage.

In a follow-up, Jasmine shared an image talking about the negative effects of a pornography addiction. She's seemingly suggesting his computer time was spent looking at explicit images and, as we've known for a while, not having sex with Jasmine. She's been candid about their sex troubles in the past, but it seems she reached a breaking point due to this behavior. Whether or not they'll be able to address and fix that on 90 Day: The Last Resort remains to be seen.

Gino Revealed Jasmine Is Staying With Other Men On 90 Day: The Last Resort

Jasmine's response is likely due to 90 Day: The Last Resort highlighting Gino's comments that Jasmine has spent the night with other men since they were married. CinemaBlend reported on a suspicion this was happening when people spotted her uploading photos in an unfamiliar home.

The reveal that she was with other men and Gino's comments on posts about their relationship initially led me to believe they were no longer married. Given these latest comments by Jasmine, I wonder if they could mend the fence and repair their relationship following 90 Day: The Last Resort. I'm still leaning more toward saying no and that they've ultimately split after marriage, but I'm invested and want to watch and find out.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm happy to say that Season 2 is living up to how entertaining Season 1 was so far, but we still have a long way to go to see how it measures up.