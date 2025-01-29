More Alleged Details About 90 Day: The Last Resort's Season 2 Tell-All Have Hit The Internet, And This Sounds Like A Wild Event

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 has been a wild ride, as it continues to defy my expectations regarding which couples are most likely to reunite and which will permanently go their separate ways. On the heels of the first cheating scandal of the season, there are more alleged details emerging from the recently filmed tell-all special, and it sounds like it's going to be a wild time.

While we still have some time before the 2025 TV schedule reaches the tell-all for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, rumors and reports about what occurred have been all over the internet. On top of the rumor that Jasmine Pineda will reveal she's pregnant with another man's baby, another new report is alleging just how all that is set to play out.

Jasmine Showed Up With A New Boyfriend, And Allegedly Attacked Rob Warne

A Redditor in a since-deleted post claimed to have overheard Gino Palazzolo talking about the tell-all in a food court and had some interesting details to share about the event (via @MerryPants). According to the post, Jasmine allegedly showed up to the set seven months pregnant alongside her new boyfriend. Considering they're on our list of married 90 Day couples who split, that's not so surprising, but what apparently happened next is.

Rob Warne was apparently upset to see Jasmine with a new man and had some choice words for her that led to an altercation. While it's not reported what was said that set her off, Jasmine apparently attacked Rob with a shoe, and it became heated enough that the production team had to separate the two of them. It's also mentioned later that Jasmine got into verbal altercations with Florian Sukaj and Josh Weinstein, so this could be a rough outing for Jasmine.

Josh Allegedly Has Some Wild Drama With Natalie

It's also reported in this that Gino went on to say that there's another couple with some wild drama, Josh and Natalie Mordovtseva. 90 Day: The Last Resort was stressful enough for both so far, with Josh's leaked texts with Sophie Sierra serving as the catalyst to a lot of issues. Even so, they've shocked me and taken a big turn in their relationship to where I think things could work out between them, which is wild considering I thought they were beyond help at the start of this.

The drama we hear about in the tell-all between this couple is, per this person listening to Gino, "Crazier than we've ever seen." Natalie and Josh have the most chaotic relationship outside of Gino and Jasmine this season, so if he actually said that, I'm genuinely interested in what the hell is happening with these two. What could possibly go down that would shock me at this point?

Unfortunately, we'll all have to wait until 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 gets to the tell-all phase. Continue to tune in for new episodes on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and be on the lookout for clues that Jasmine has a mystery man in her life without her husband Gino knowing.