Which Couples From 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Stayed Together, And Which Split Up

The first 90 Day Fiancé show to hit the 2025 TV Schedule has finally reached the finish line, withThe Last Resort Season 2 offering viewers its big recommitment ceremony. It was a wild season of ups and downs for all the familiar couples, and now we can at last say for sure which couples decided to stay together (at least for now), and which cast members called it quits.

Below is a recap of how things shook out for each couple, as well as some additional insights regarding how things are reportedly going for the cast members after filming concluded. As a mild spoiler, I think it's fair to speculate that at least one recommitted couple is no longer together. Let's dive in.

Julia And Brandon: Recommitted

Julia and Brandon Gibbs had a relatively smooth run at the start of therapy, but it quickly got rocky as they started to dive into some significant issues. Brandon was upset Julia wouldn't see an American doctor to confirm she couldn't have children, and she had harbored a secret that she cheated on Brandon with an ex during a down period in their relationship when she was in Russia.

The reveal blindsided Brandon, and it seemed for a moment that he may end up leaving the resort because of it. Ultimately, cooler heads prevailed, and the duo shared a touching moment where they let go of the two rocks they carried with them from an earlier exercise. it seems it's still smooth sailing for them after 90 Day: The Last Resort ended.

Josh And Natalie: Broken Up

As someone who watched Josh Weinstein and Natalie Mordovtseva end their relationship when she showed up on the latest season of 90 Day: The Single Life, I was surprised to see them signing on for this spinoff together. On the flip side, I was not surprised they had a lot of issues to work on, as Natalie was still upset Josh hadn't let her see his home in Las Vegas or even be around his family.

Their issues only worsened when Sophie Sierra revealed some texts Josh had sent to Natalie, in which he had been badmouthing her. While they seemed to overcome that drama and move in a positive direction, they decided to break up and leave before the recommitment ceremony. This was confusing. because Natalie had posted about visiting Las Vegas on Instagram, though in fairness, she never said Josh was involved.

Stacey And Florian: Recommitted

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj were another couple I was shocked to see on 90 Day: The Last Resort, and it only became more confusing when they seemed to be getting along just fine. Things took a real tailspin when her twin Darcey showed up, and we learned about all the family drama about them partying together.

While it was tense after Darcey's arrival, the sisters seemed to mend the bridge between them, and Florian learned the boundary between being a friend and a brother-in-law. They both vowed to work further on their marriage after 90 Day: The Last Resort, though their Instagram pages are suspiciously absent of each other as of late. As such, we may find out they're no longer together.

Biniyam And Ariela: Broken Up

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre fought almost immediately after arriving, and their antics made it very hard to sympathize with their issues. It seemed like the only reason Biniyam showed up was to regain access to his social media accounts and Ariela to compare their relationship to what was happening with other couples.

While there was speculation, they mended their relationship after Ariela congratulated Biniyam on his role in the Super Bowl halftime performance and they decided to call it quits before the end of 90 Day: The Last Resort. As far as we can tell, they seem to have moved forward with the divorce but are still both involved in the life of their son, Aviel.

Rob And Sophie: Broken Up

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra were already living in separate places before the start of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, but wouldn't have shown up if they thought they couldn't save their marriage. That said, all the therapy in the world didn't seem like it would get them to move back in together.

After going through therapy, it all came down to the recommitment ceremony. Sophie told Rob she wanted to split, and after walking away, he revealed to producers he wanted to continue to try and work on things. Since the show has ended, Sophie was spotted on vacation with Pedro Jimeno, so perhaps she has a new romance going on with him.

Jasmine And Gino: Recommitted (But Possibly Broken Up)

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo had no shortage of issues in their marriage, as we've seen over the past few seasons they've appeared in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. They've suffered from jealousy, financial issues, invasion of privacy, and even intimacy struggles, so if anyone needed 90 Day: The Last Resort it was them.

As if all those issues weren't enough, Jasmine revealed she had made a friend named Matt and wanted to open up their marriage to save it. While there was a lot of back and forth as to whether they would allow Matt into their marriage, Gino ultimately agreed to it and even went so far as to have a phone call with Matt to talk about the arrangement.

Season 2 ended with it feeling like a positive step in the right direction, though the fact that Jasmine Pineda is pregnant and has since confirmed on Instagram and elsewhere that Matt is the father of the child. It seems like Gino and others in the cast were right to suspect he shouldn't be the person they opened their marriage to if the root of their problems were only sex. We don't know if Gino and Jasmine are officially divorced, but based on what's being posted online, it does not seem as though they are happily married.

That's where things stand with the couples in 90 Day: The Last Resort and I'm excited to see what's next for all parties involved, assuming they stay in the franchise. We will see as 2025 continues, and keep an eye out for the next spinoff cast announcement.