A 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Star Was Allegedly Spotted On Tinder, But I Can't Say I'm Surprised

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has only barely started on the 2026 TV schedule, and there's already a sighting of one of its cast members on a dating app. I can't say I'm too surprised, because I didn't have high hopes of Andi Wallace and Nigel actually getting married.

The latest episode, currently available with an HBO Max subscription, revealed Nigel was living with another woman just days before Andi's arrival. It also seems clear they're not on the same page about when it comes to whether polyamory is still cool when they're physically together, which leads us to this latest reveal.

What Andi Being On Tinder Could Say About Her 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Storyline

A Redditor claimed Andi popped up on his Tinder account and posted photos of her as well as her bio. Assuming this was actually her who posted, Andi noted she wasn't "100% ready to get into a relationship," but needed more of a "friends with benefits" situation and understanding that she doesn't have a ton of spare time.

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Does this mean she's done with Nigel? Again, we don't know with certainty that this is actually Andi, though she did confirm in a recent post on Instagram Stories that she's in the Nashville area during the holiday season. Given that, I think it's possible she's quietly back in the area and trying to book shows while trying to keep her storyline spoiler-free.

At the very least, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans can reason the move to Australia wasn't permanent. She's back in the United States, touring, and maybe even looking for love. It's possible she embraced polyamory in a way she hasn't in the latest episode, or things between her and Nigel are over.

Why I'm Not Surprised If Andi And Nigel Broke Up

From time shares to shoes off in supermarkets, Andi seems unsure about embracing some of the things Nigel loves. That's especially true when it comes to polyamory, which she assumed was largely because they were in a long-distance relationship. Unfortunately, it seems as though Nigel feels pretty comfortable about it continuing, and it creates tension when she brings it up.

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It feels like this story has gone downhill since she arrived at the airport, but 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way often has its fair share of ups and downs. Americans often seem unprepared for cultural changes and other things they experience, so it's not uncommon for the first few days to be rough.

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That being said, I feel as though everyone in Andi's life was advising against her moving to Australia to be with Nigel, and he doesn't seem to be making too great an effort to be welcoming. It feels like when a couple agrees to do the show despite being on the verge of breaking up, and are now doing it because it's a chance to be on television. We'll have to wait and see if it works out!

Andi and Nigel aren't the only couple struggling on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, so be sure to tune in and see how others are faring. I'm most invested in Niles and Matilda's storyline, and how she'll respond to his decision to move to Africa permanently.