90 Day Fiancé's Tell-All Made Me More Worried For Catie And Josh Than I Already Was

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Tell-All Part 2." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Catie Norboe and Joshua Atkins reported that they were still married when the 90 Day Fiancé Season 12 tell-all kicked off, though I do respectfully wonder about how much longer that could hold true. With mounting questions about whether monogamy is her true wish, and whether Josh can tolerate her partying lifestyle, I feel more worried about this couple's future than I have in previous weeks of in-season episodes.

It'd be different if the couple's Tell-All appearance addressed issues that were one-off situations and circumstances, but it feels as though there's a pattern developing. We got the full cycle in the span of the tell-all, and unfortunately, I don't think it'll keep fans off Catie's back.

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(Image credit: TLC)

After Her Tell-All Breakdown, Catie Was Cut Off At The Bar

Catie was ganged up on during the tell-all. The 90 Day Fiancé cast member faced questions about why she can't control her drinking or keep her hands off others out of respect for her husband. She ended up having a breakdown and fled from the set, but not before stating that she's been waiting for Josh to leave her and that she didn't want to be married.

She did eventually return after some time to cool off, and said that she didn't really want Josh to leave her and that she wanted to be married. He claimed she knew that was the case, which was why he didn't react in an over-the-top way. It felt as though the rest of the cast wanted to follow up more on that, but the questions wrapped up for the day, and everyone went out to party.

The 90 Day Fiancé cast went out to a bar, and of course, Catie was put to the test. While she was able to control her urge to make out (despite a couple of rejected attempts), things fell apart when she was cut off at the bar. Well, specifically, the bar closed, and Catie was upset that the producers did not allow her to go and continue to drink elsewhere. The couple got into a fight on the way to the elevator, but presumably returned to their hotel room without incident.

(Image credit: TLC)

Catie Said She Was Joking About Not Wanting To Be Married, But I'm Not So Sure

Catie showed up to the 90 Day Fiancé set, assuring everyone she and Josh were fine. All the comments about wishing she wasn't married were explained away, and she announced she was going to take a month off of drinking.

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It feels like a Band-Aid that doesn't fully address the issue Josh and Catie keep facing. She doesn't want a monogamous marriage or to stop drinking. Josh wants monogamy, as well as a wife whom he doesn't feel the need to keep an eye on every time she goes out.

With neither willing to bend on what they want, it has the formula of a married 90 Day couple that will split after marriage. I'd love to be wrong, but I'll be interested to see if they continue to appear in the franchise, and what direction their marriage ultimately heads.

90 Day Fiancé continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Josh and Catie's portion of the special is presumably done, but we'll just have to wait and see if they pop back into things as we learn more about other couples.