90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 8 Has One Returning Couple I'm Shocked To See

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is returning to TLC for Season 8, and it's bringing back a couple I didn't expect to see on this particular spinoff. Niles Valentine and Matilda Nti are back and part of the 2026 TV schedule, and apparently have some new plans for their future as a married couple.

Readers may remember Niles from Before The 90 Days Season 7 (available to stream via HBO Max subscription), after he traveled to Ghana to tell his fiancé Matilda that they should postpone their wedding. While he said that, he ended up getting married to her anyway, with a vow that he would eventually bring her to the United States. Clearly, based on this latest 90 Day Fiancé appearance, it seems like their plans have changed.

Niles Has Changed His Plans With Matilda

Niles made a pledge to bring Matilda to the United States, but as we've seen on other 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs, visa issues are present for cast members across the board. With his hands tied by the process, Niles decided it was time for him to move to Ghana.

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The twist, as revealed by the synopsis for their season of The Other Way, is that Niles hasn't told Matilda his plan. She believed he came to Ghana to celebrate their wedding anniversary, and not to start a new life in Africa. I'm not sure how that will go, but I'm excited to find out!

Who Else Is In 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 8?

As for other familiar faces in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio, also known as the franchise's most wholesome couple, will return. Other than that, it's all newbies, who readers can get to know via the trailer below:

New Season Coming Soon | 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way | TLC - YouTube Watch On

For those who may not have the time to watch, here's the rundown of the couples who are new to the franchise and the locations we'll see:

Jonathan & Ally (Groton, CT & Woodlands, Singapore)

Zuri & Ben (Fairfield, CT & Nancy, France)

Jessy & Vittorio (Bronx, NY & Florence, Italy)

Michelle & Felix (Dallas, TX & Accra, Ghana)

Andi & Nigel (Nashville, TN & Brisbane, Australia)

It's worth mentioning that Niles and Matilda aren't the only couple this season that will be in Nigeria, and we'll also meet Michelle and Felix. She's leaving Dallas, Texas, for Ghana, but not without any worries about a future in Ghana. In fact, she has considerable doubt when it comes to Felix and his family's intentions, and I can't wait to hear more about that.

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90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way remains one of the most compelling spinoffs of the TLC franchise, as the allure of seeing Americans attempt to live abroad never gets old for me. It also never fails that somehow someone involved doesn't know what they're getting into, which makes me wonder how many of these people watch the show before agreeing to participate. My only disappointment is that we still have yet to see a couple date in Antarctica, but this season looks like it'll be a lot of fun.

Tune in for the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Sunday, October 4th. That must mean the tell-all for the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé is on the way, and I'm equally excited for that!