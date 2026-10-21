90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Blew My Mind With Australia's 'Shoes Off' Situation, But Is It Legit?

I've felt weird about Andi and Nigel since the start of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and the latest episode really was the nail in the coffin. Shortly after Andi arrived in Australia, Nigel took her to a supermarket and immediately popped his shoes off. Andi had her doubts, but according to Nigel, it was perfectly legal.

Of course, anyone watching this season of The Other Way amid the 2026 TV schedule can tell Nigel isn't necessarily into conventional things. With that, I had to wonder if the shoes off in the store etiquette was actually fine because Australians culturally embrace it, or if this was just something a polyamorous Aussie in wizard robes insisted was fine because it's technically not illegal.

I was surprised to after doing some searching on the internet and finding that, yes, it is perfectly normal and not uncommon to see people barefoot in any space. Even supermarkets will allow people to walk around without shoes and do not restrict them from doing so.

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To an American, this could be more shocking than finding out Stig Da Artist was a legitimate celebrity in his home country. "No shirt, no shoes, no service" is such an embedded phrase in our culture here in the States that I would immediately notice if anyone was missing their clothing. But, apparently, Australia does things a bit differently, though as can sometimes be the case with 90 Day Fiancé, everything was not as it seemed.

There Are Mixed Opinions Amongst Aussies When It Comes To Grocery Store Etiquette

Similar to when Sumit Singh performed a fake Indian house ceremony, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was somewhat misleading in the way it presented this unique quirk of Aussie life. While there are people like Nigel who think "shoes off all the time" is the move, there are more than a few natives I found in random message boards online who agree that no shoes in supermarkets is unhygienic and gross.

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While it's certainly different from how we handle such matters things in the United States, that's really only at a social acceptance level. While I may raise an eyebrow at someone running into a store without wearing shoes, I would be equally surprised if anyone actually refused them service or made them leave Walmart because of it.

Truth be told, Andi and Nigel have bigger fish to fry, it seems. The Other Way couple still hasn't nailed down how their ethical nonmonogamy arrangement works, as Andi thought it'd be over once she arrived in Australia. Viewers ave seen lots of drama in 90 Day Fiancé when more than one lover is involved, so in the near future, I'm expecting that issue to take precedence over wearing shoes.

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90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is available to stream right now with an HBO Max subscription. Catch up on this season, and be ready for new episodes when they air on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET.