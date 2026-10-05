90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Just Started, And I'm Already Worried About Two Couples

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premiere, "Love, Lies, and La Dolce Vita." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

The latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way just kicked off on the 2026 TV schedule, and I'm already worried about two couples. I'm sure I'm not alone, because who wouldn't feel a little weird about the situation between Nigel and Andi and Jonathan and Ally after how the Season 8 premiere went?

In a year where we've seen a few beloved and married 90 Day couples split, it looks like two duos won't even get that far. Here's what I saw from these two groups in the premiere, and why I'm thinking they have a long way to go before tying the knot is even a discussion.

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(Image credit: TLC)

Nigel And Andi

Andi's family worried about her moving to Australia to be with Nigel, and I can't say I blame them. Not only did he convince her to put a $10,000 charge on her credit card for a timeshare, but he backed out of their agreement to split the cost and stuck her with the debt.

That alone would be enough to have me questioning a move abroad, but he also wants a poly relationship? Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if Andi were to skip out on visiting Australia altogether, though I would question why she was featured in this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way if she did. I guess it wouldn't be the first time a couple was miscast for a spinoff!

(Image credit: TLC)

Ally And Jonathan

Right now, Ally is ready to start a new life with Jonathan in Asia, but still has yet to tell her devout Muslim parents that she got pregnant before marriage. Fortunately, Jonathan is willing to make the move abroad and make her an honest woman, and it seemed like a happy story until the final minutes of the episode.

Shortly after his arrival, Ally asked Jonathan if he had successfully quit vaping, reminding him that it was illegal to do so in Singapore. Jonathan hinted that he lied about quitting, which made her upset. A small argument ensued, in which he admonished her for lecturing him "like she was his mom." He added that she couldn't go around "cutting off his nuts" if she wanted him to be a providing man. It was a bizarre 180 from the happy reunion, and it now makes me concerned for the rest of this storyline.

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This storyline has the same vibe as Ariela and Biniyam Shibre, who got together after she became pregnant with his child. What seemed like two people getting together because it was the right thing ultimately ended in divorce, and them co-parenting apart from each other after lots of drama.

We'll see how things shake out for both parties, as 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues with new episodes on Sundays on TLC at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm still recovering from the last season of 90 Day Fiancé and how things worked out for those couples, but I'm sure I'll catch up on this latest drama soon!