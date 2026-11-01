Two Updates On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Andi And Nigel Have Me More Confused Than Ever About Their Relationship
This threw me for a loop.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Andi Wallace and Nigel have me going back and forth on whether they'll stick together amidst issues navigating ethical non-monogamy. There were obvious red flags suggesting this couple wouldn't last until the end of the season. However, thanks to some recent updates, I'm not so sure now.
When I first learned about Andi being on Tinder, I assumed this was an open-and-shut case. Gone were the days of roaming supermarkets without shoes on. Now, I'm not sure what to think, and I'm eager to see the rest of this storyline play out on the 2026 TV schedule due to two new developments cropping up.
Andi Chose An Interesting Costume For Halloween
Halloween just came and went, and Andi had a pretty interesting choice for her costume. She went as Nigel, and mimicked a viral photo of him that's made rounds on the internet as of late. Take a look:
Generally speaking, I don't think many people are in the habit of dressing up as their exes for Halloween. I've seen couples go as each other, or even as other couples. Is Andi dressing up like this because she wants to appease the 90 Day Fiancé fans, or is she paying tribute to her current fiancé? I'm not quite sure, because I'd wager most watching on TLC or with an HBO Max subscription wouldn't get this reference. However, that's just speculation on my part.
Nigel Was Spotted At A Show With Azrael
While Andi is dressing up like Nigel, the man himself is traveling across the world and hanging out with Azrael, the blue-haired woman recently introduced on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Reddit has photos of them together chopping it up, dancing and kissing at some sort of music festival.
Based on Andi's statements on feeling uncomfortable about Nigel and Azrael's relationship, I can't imagine she'd approve of that. In fact, she's been a bit alarmed by how many partners Nigel's had amid their time apart and has kept pushing for a monogamous relationship now that she's in Australia.
Given these recent developments, I can't tell if this means Andi has embraced the polyamorous lifestyle or not. It could be possible they're still together and that by the end of this season, she'll reveal she's made peace with him dating who he wants while she's away.
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It's also possible Andi has simply decided this lifestyle isn't for her and harbors no ill feelings toward Nigel. He was, after all, pretty straight up about being polyamorous and said that asking him to stop that lifestyle was a deal-breaker. There's nothing wrong with Andi trying out a relationship to see if she can handle it, and ultimately realizing she wants someone who is exclusive to her.
Given all the uncertainty, I'm more eager than ever to see the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I have to wonder how anyone who has a successful polyamorous storyline feels about this, and if they're happy or mad about what they're seeing.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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