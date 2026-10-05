90 Day Fiancé Is Filming With Jasmine Again, And It's A Storyline I've Been Waiting To See

90 Day Fiancé fans have spotted Jasmine Pineda with a film crew again, so it looks like another spinoff appearance is in the works at TLC. While we don't know the where and when, some context clues about what she'll be doing seemingly indicate fans will finally get to see her return to Panama.

Jasmine first arrived in the United States when she was preparing to marry her ex-husband, Gino Palazzolo, and we have not seen her return. Now, 90 Day insider Shabooty shared pictures of a film crew at an airport, Jasmine, her baby daddy, (not fiancé) Matt Branistareanu, and Matilda seemingly in line for a trip back to her home country. Could this be something we see before the 2026 TV schedule closes out? Here's what we know.

Why Is Jasmine Heading Back To Panama?

While we can't say for certain why Jasmine is back in Panama, I would imagine the reason for her trip may be to see her two sons, Juance and JC. The two boys have lived with relatives and Jasmine's ex-husband, whom she married before meeting Gino. 90 Day Fiancé only started showing Juance in Season 10, but the boys have been unable to travel to the United States.

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Since then, Jasmine has left Gino and is now in Florida with Matt. She gave birth to her daughter, Matilda, and they've been celebrating life together as a happy family. If I had to guess, this trip may or may not mark the moment Matilda meets her brothers for the first time. And, of course, it would also allow Jasmine to see her boys in person again.

Will Jasmine's Sons Be Able To Come To The United States?

Jasmine expressed interest in Gino bringing her sons to the United States, though 90 Day Fiancé hasn't been clear on the details. We don't really know if these boys can travel or what custodial rights her ex-husband would have that might prevent them from living in the United States away from them.

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In any case, it's great to see that Jasmine will apparently get the chance to be with all of her children in the same place. While there may never be a moment when they can all live together in the United States, I have to wonder if there's any other goal of this 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.

For example, is it possible that Matt is accompanying Jasmine to Panama to see if he could ever build a life abroad? There's also a question of whether she wants that, as she seems pretty comfortable with her new life in the United States. I wouldn't be surprised if all of these questions factored into why 90 Day producers were so eager to document this moment and follow the family on their way to Panama.

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As mentioned, there are no confirmed spinoff plans announced by TLC, but it definitely seems like something is on the way. Fortunately, there's plenty of 90 Day Fiancé fun to enjoy in the meantime, so we can sit back and wait for whatever's apparently being planned with Jasmine.