A Survivor 47 Player Went On Social To Defend Voting Out An Ally

If you didn’t watch Survivor last night and merely looked at the results of the vote, you probably came to the conclusion that it was a relatively normal Tribal Council that ended with a pretty standard blindside. Actually, it was complete chaos. The plan got spoiled not long before everyone had to leave, which led to more than a handful of people whispering to each other once they got there to figure out who they should vote for. Jeff called it out. Everyone got up and talked in small groups. It was a mess, but then all the castaways (except the one blindsided) got on the same page and voted together. Apparently they weren’t all happy about it, though, as one player hit up social media to clarify.

We’re about to talk about really specific spoilers from the last episode of Survivor 47. So, if you’re not totally caught up, bail on this article and go read something else.

So, it wasn’t a shock to see Sol go home last night. He was the target of the original plan Genevieve hatched alongside Sue. At first, it was going to be a lot more secretive though. Genevieve, Sue, Gabe, Kyle, Caroline and maybe Andy were going to be the original group, until Caroline lost her vote. That led to bringing Rachel into the plan, who promptly told Sam, who promptly told Sol, which blew the whole thing up. That led to a bunch of new proposed plans including Kyle and Sue. Everyone went to Tribal still in limbo, but after all the Tribal conversations, it all circled back to Sol, who got blindsided by every single person including his closest ally Teeny.

But just because Teeny voted for Sol doesn’t mean she actually wanted him gone. There was some confusion on social media about why she would betray her buddy, but she came out firing and clarified it was actually self-preservation. For her own future, she couldn’t be the only person who didn’t go along with the vote. Here’s what she tweeted (censorship is hers)…

If I hadn’t voted for SOL I would’ve been the singular person on the outside of the vote. I learned the situation. There was no difference to make. Read a textbook listen to a podcast get off me d***

Teeny said in a follow-up tweet that she didn’t know why she said read a textbook, but I think it actually works perfectly in this instance. Being on the right side of the vote is Survivor 101. It proves to people you might not be close allies with that you’re willing to be a team player and go along with where the group wants to go, which makes you less of a threat. It also helps you with the jury if you’re able to get to the finals.

Different types of players win all the time. Sometimes they’re challenge beasts. Sometimes they’re great social players. Sometimes they’re more aggressive alpha leaders. There’s not one single personality type that wins, but the one thing they have in common is, with just a few notable exceptions, they’re aware of what’s going on and plugged into the plan. That doesn’t mean they’re not out of it now and again, but for the most part, they have the relationships and social skills to know what the vote is going to be ahead of time. It’s important for Teeny to make it clear she did, and Sol would for sure understand that.

I have no idea who is going to win Survivor 47. With the exception of a few players who are clearly being dragged along and/ or blew up their own spots too publicly, there are a lot of good players left with the potential to win. I can’t wait to see what happens.

You can catch new episodes of Survivor 47 on CBS on Wednesday evenings or via a variety of other streaming methods. If you're a lapsed fan, now is the perfect time to jump back in, as excitement is extremely high as everyone eagerly looks forward to Season 50 which will feature all returning players.