Kenzie Petty's Story About Hunter And Leaving Yanu For The Survivor Merge Is The Most Season 46 Story I've Read Yet
Survivor 46's Kenzie Petty had a rough time at the start of the game.
Spoilers ahead for Survivor 46.
Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, and is credited with influencing countless shows that followed its 2000 debut. While some folks are still figuring out how to watch Survivor 46, the hardcore fans are dissecting the finale and watching all the post-game drama play out on social media. And Kenzie Petty's story about Hunter and leaving the ill-fated Yanu tribe for the Survivor merge is the most Season 46 story I've read yet.
Survivor 46's finale saw Kenzie named Sole Survivor, while some fans found Maria to be a villain. But there's still stories about the earlier stage of the game, which saw Yanu lose time and time again while Bhanu got a ton of screen time. While speaking with TV Line about her time in Fiji, she revealed how hard her time at Yanu was, offering:
Yeah, that sounds rough. It was frustrating as a viewer to watch Yanu lose challenge after challenge on Survivor 46 (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), never even getting the chance to cook or boil water without their flint. But actually experiencing it must have been terrible, as Kenzie and company spent the first half of the game depleted.
This story is part of why Kenzie's win is so remarkable; for the first handful of episodes it looked like her days were numbered. Luckily the merge happened when Yanu was down to just three members, and Kenzie was quickly able to form bonds with the other castaways and position herself to make big moves. Later in that same interview, Kenzie joked about how much better the other tribes had it, including a shelter made by Hunter. In her words:
It looks like Kenzie was really able to enjoy Survivor once she was at the merge, and her living conditions and morale improved greatly. And in the end her social and strategic prowess got her to Final Tribal Council, where she was able to get enough jury votes to win. And through it all she gave hilarious confessionals, and helped Ben get through his night terrors.
Since the finale aired the cast of Survivor 46 has been fighting online, with Venus recently taking down her Twitter after going back and forth with Q and Maria. We'll jut have to see if any of them return for another season, as Jeff Probst revealed Survivor 50 will feature returning players.
Survivor will be back for another season in the fall. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
