Survivor's Boston Rob Addresses Possible Season 50 Return, Reveals Castaways Are Trying To Form Pre-Game Alliances

Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, and has been credited with changing the TV world forever. While fans figured out how to watch Survivor 46, they're also looking forward to future seasons of the beloved series (which stream with a Paramount+ subscription). Legendary winner Boston Rob addressed a possible Season 50 return, reveals castaways are trying to form pre-game alliances.

While Season 46 was still airing, Jeff Probst revealed that Survivor 50 would feature returning players, setting the fans and alums into a frenzy. Fans started throwing out names of Survivor players who should get another chance, including icons like Rob Mariano (who was recently revealed to be in the cast of The Traitors Season 3). While speaking with EW about the long-running series, Rob revealed he's been in contact with other Survivor players, offering:

I'm stirring it up on social media like I like to do. So slide into the DMs, all you former players, and we'll let you know whether or not you can get in the alliance or not.

There you have it. It certainly sounds like Boston Rob is down to return for his whopping sixth time competing on Survivor. And that doesn't count when Rob and Sandra Diaz-Twine served as mentors in Island of the Idols. We'll just have to not-so-patiently wait for casting news from CBS, although there are a number of seasons that have to air first.

The Survivor community is tight-knit, and it's become custom for alums to make pre-game alliances ahead of returning player seasons. Rob learned this the hard way when returning for Winners at War, where bonds were already formed ahead of marooning in Fiji. In the same interview, Mariano expressed how important pre-game alliances have become for returning players, offering:

Now, I understand, like on Game Changers, Sandra told me on 39 that everybody out there had their pre-existing alliance before they got to the beach and if you weren't a part of it, then you were gone, one, two, three, four, and that might happen to me.

The game of Survivor is always evolving, and that includes contestant establishing bonds just in case they end up on the same returning players season. Since we already know Season 50 will be one of them, both new and school players have begun scrambling. Although it'll likely be at least a year before production on that season actually begins.

While his fate on a future Survivor installments remains unclear, Boston Rob has been keeping busy with other televised games, and he had a role in some of the best Survivor seasons. Recently, he was part of the cast of Deal or No Deal Island, and now is heading to Scotland for The Traitors. We'll just have to wait and see if he gets another chance at winning Sole Survivor.

