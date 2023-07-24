A Timeline of Veronica And Logan's Relationship On Veronica Mars

Major spoilers from the Veronica Mars TV show and movie ahead!

Veronica Mars may be one of the best whodunnit series of all time. Some of the reasons why it’s such a great series is that it was able to capture the loneliness and anger of being an outsider while delivering captivating weekly mysteries. The mystery and intrigue are what made us watch the show, but the many other compelling elements of Veronica Mars, including Logan and Veronica’s relationship, kept us tuning in.

Veronica Mars and Logan Echolls may have had one of the most complicated relationships on television. They were either extremely cute together or completely toxic to one another. Basically, they were epic. Their relationship played out over four seasons and a movie, but their relationship occurred nearly over two decades.

Let’s take a look back at the highlights of Logan and Veronica’s relationship.

In Season 1, We Learn That, At 12 Years Old, Logan Meets Veronica

In Veronica Mars Season 1 Episode 4, “The Wrath of Con,” Veronica (Kristen Bell) recalls when Logan (Jason Dohring), Duncan (Teddy Dunn), Lily (Amanda Seyfried), and she went to homecoming together. It included some teen shenanigans, such as a game of Truth or Dare. During this game, Logan admits that when he first saw her, he immediately thought 12-year-old Veronica was hot.

Veronica And Logan Start Dating The Kane Siblings

Despite this early crush, Logan apparently did not act on it because eventually Logan and Veronica began dating Lily and Duncan. They also become a really tight foursome until Logan becomes an obligatory psychotic jackass.

Lily Dies; They Become Mortal Enemies

The tragic story of Lily’s death leads to the group falling apart, and Logan deciding to torture Veronica because her sheriff father, Keith (Enrico Colantoni), accuses Duncan and Lily's father, Jake (Kyle Secor), of murdering Lily.

Veronica and Logan remain hostile towards one another for quite a while, especially when they’re both still grieving and haunted by Lily. Amanda Seyfried gives one of her best performances as Lily as she haunts Veronica in flashbacks and hallucinations throughout Veronica Mars Season 1.

Logan Asks Veronica To Help Him Find His Mother

Logan and Veronica’s relationship begins to change when Lynn Echolls (Lisa Rinna) seemingly dies by suicide. However, Logan doesn’t believe that his mother is really dead, so he hires Veronica to help him find her. It’s the first time since Lily’s death that the two have actively spent time together and not tried to destroy each other.

It’s discovered that Lynn is, in fact, dead. This sad revelation allows Veronica and Logan to bond. Additionally, she also learns about Aaron Echolls’ (Harry Hamlin) abusive relationship with Logan. The entire situation gives Veronica a new sympathy and understanding of him.

They Kiss When He Rushes To Protect Her

Veronica and Logan don’t exactly become friends from what happens with Lynn, but they have a less volatile relationship. However, it crosses over to the enemies to lovers territory when he rushes to a hotel to save her from a guy he thinks is a danger to her.

In typical Logan fashion, he starts punching and asks questions later. Instead of the usual Veronica fashion of scolding him for it, she surprises everyone (including Logan) by kissing him. She seems to even surprise herself. He then responds with shock and a longer, more passionate kiss. They then run away from each other to avoid talking about it.

Logan And Veronica Start A Secret Romance

Later, Veronica and Logan finally talk about their kiss. They decide they want to continue to explore their romantic connection, but secretly. This leads to lots of secret makeout sessions, both in and out of school. However, their romance takes a turn when Veronica learns that Logan had the GHB the night she was drugged and sexually assaulted.

Everyone Finds Out About Their Secret Romance

Veronica then avoids Logan until she finally tells him why she hasn’t spoken to him. This leads to her further investigating what happened that night. Though Logan isn’t completely innocent, as he did drug Duncan’s drink without his knowledge, Veronica forgives him. They resume their secret romance.

But, it all gets exposed when Aaron decides to throw Logan a surprise birthday party and everyone there catches Logan and Veronica kissing. Logan stands up for her when Dick (Ryan Hansen) is being, well a dick. Logan refers to Veronica as his girlfriend and tells anyone who doesn’t like Veronica that they can leave.

Duncan decides to leave, fracturing Logan and Duncan's best friendship.

She Accuses Him Of Killing Lily

Romantic bliss doesn’t last too long for Veronica and Logan because she soon finds cameras in his pool house. She worries that he killed Lily. Veronica takes what she knows to the police, and Logan is arrested, but eventually, he’s freed.

Logan confronts her about the betrayal: It’s over for them. The together/not together Logan and Veronica’s relationship whirlwind begins.

The big mystery cliffhanger from Veronica Mars Season 1 was who was at the door at the end of the finale. Many fans were delighted when it was Logan, but that wasn't necessarily a good thing. The Veronica Mars Season 2 premiere episode, "Normal Is the Watchword,” showed how Veronica and Logan got back together but only for a few months.

The class wars, Logan’s rage, and attraction to danger, darkness, and chaos eventually lead to Veronica ending things with him. However, like many great teen dramas , the show couldn’t let the love triangle die. Veronica begins dating Duncan a few weeks after breaking up with Logan.

This makes Veronica and Logan enemies again.

Logan’s Epic Speech

Veronica and Duncan date for about half of Veronica Mars Season 2. He eventually leaves to hide out with his child. Logan also has a couple of romances/hookups during this season. As graduation nears, Logan and the 09ers host an alternative prom.

Logan gets drunk and then tells Veronica (in a truly amazing speech) that he thought they were soulmates and didn’t want to lose her from his life. Before they can kiss, Veronica runs off. The next morning, she tells him that she wants to give their relationship another chance. However, he was so drunk that he doesn’t remember the speech and hooked up with Kendall (Charisma Carpenter) that night.

A distraught and humiliated Veronica hastily leaves.

They Get Back Together When He Saves Her From Cassidy

Another near-death experience brings them back together. When once sweet little Cassidy (Kyle Gallner) is revealed to be a victim-turned-psychotic-killer and rapist, he tries to kill Veronica, but Logan manages to come just in time to save her.

He then takes care of her when she thinks Keith has also been murdered by Cassidy. One of the best episodes of Veronica Mars becomes even better when it ends with Veronica and Logan restarting their relationship again.

Season 3: Logan and Veronica’s Relationship Continues In College

In a truly shocking Season 3 reveal, Veronica and Logan manage to survive the summer and start college together as a couple. However, they struggle to find the same interests, their friends aren’t fans of them together, and Logan’s protectiveness and Veronica’s stubbornness often clash. They have a ton of issues but they manage to stay together for a big chunk of Veronica Mars Season 3.

They Breakup, But Get Back Together, But Breakup Again

Veronica and Logan eventually break up because Logan feels like he can't live up to Veronica’s high standards. Their breakup lasts all of one episode because after talking to Piz (Chris Lowell), she decides to get back together with Logan.

The romantic bliss once again is short-lived. They break up again two episodes later when she discovers that he slept with her true mortal enemy, Madison Sinclair (Amanda Noret), during their brief breakup. She’s so hurt and disgusted by the betrayal that she ends things for good this time.

Eventually, Logan begins to date Parker (Julie Gonzalo), and Veronica dates Piz. Veronica and Logan try to stay friends while dating other people. However, when a sex tape leaks showing Veronica and Piz hooking up, Logan reverts back to his violent ways and beats up Piz.

This leads to Veronica cutting off ties with him, and Parker breaking up with him.

The Veronica Mars Movie: They Reunite 9 Years Later And Get Back Together

The Veronica Mars cast reunites for the Veronica Mars movie. In it, Logan and Veronica also reunite. It’s been nine years since they’ve talked and a lot has changed, including Logan joining the Navy and Veronica dating Piz again. Logan enlists her help to clear him of the murder of his ex-girlfriend and their ex-classmate Carrie Bishop, now known as Bonnie DeVille (Andrea Estella).

Piz realizes he can’t compete with their history and chemistry, so he ends things with Veronica. This allows Veronica to act on her feelings for Logan. They get back together.

Season 4: Logan Proposes And Veronica Says No

Veronica Mars Season 4 takes place a few years after the movie, and Logan and Veronica’s relationship is stronger than ever. They have built a whole life together that Veronica doesn’t want to ruin with marriage. Logan proposes but she swiftly says no.

Logan surprises everyone, Veronica especially, when he reacts calmly to her rejection. It’s a sign that therapy has worked for him. However, Veronica wants a bit of the dangerous Logan back. They have some issues with him wanting her to go to therapy too, but overall, this is the healthiest and happiest viewers have seen Logan and Veronica’s relationship.

Later, She Says Yes When He Returns From A Brief Time Away

Logan gets called back to duty, but returns after only a brief time away. While he’s gone, she has a sex dream about Leo (Max Greenfield), and she nearly dies. Both incidents make her realize just how much she loves Logan. She decides she wants to marry him.

Veronica And Logan Get Married

Veronica and Logan go to city hall to get married. They live happily ever after… just kidding.

Logan Dies

In a truly anger-inducing moment, a betrayal some may say , a planted bomb goes off and kills Logan. After some time of grieving, Veronica hits the road to solve crimes nationwide. However, she does listen to one of Logan’s final requests and starts therapy.

Logan and Veronica’s relationship is one of the reasons Veronica Mars was one of the great shows of the early 2000s. It left fans in constant distress, but it was worth the wild ride. They don’t make shows about the ones that come easy.