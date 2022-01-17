The Best Amanda Seyfried Movies And TV Shows How To Watch Them

Amanda Seyfried has solidified herself as a star of both movies and television since her first roles in the early 2000s. Appearing in big-time hits such as Mean Girls, Les Miserables and more, this actress has truly blossomed into a talented star with plenty of acting ability. And today, we’re going to celebrate with some of her best projects yet.

Here are some of the best Amanda Seyfried movies and TV shows, and how you can watch them streaming. Who knows? You might end up just finding a new favorite movie to watch featuring our favorite girl.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television,)

Veronica Mars (2004-2006)

On this popular teen series, Veronica Mars follows the titular character, Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell), a seemingly normal everyday teen with a thirst for knowledge about mysteries, acting as a private investigator under her father, learning the ways of the world while trying to solve some of the most interesting cases out there.

For the first two seasons, Amanda Seyfried portrayed Lilly Kane, the main subject of one of the bigger mysteries that Veronica was trying so desperately to solve. Even at such a young age, you could see just how talented Amanda Seyfried was, showing how much promise she had to come.

Stream Veronica Mars on Hulu.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Mean Girls (2004)

Arguably what most people probably know Amanda Seyfried from is Mean Girls. This hilarious comedy told the story of Cady, a young girl who just moved from South Africa and transfers to a school in the United States, only to butt heads with the "plastics," her school's version of the popular girls.

Amanda Seyfriend portrayed Karen Smith, one of the more naive members of the Plastics who believed that she could tell the weather by touching her breasts . I mean, that premise alone makes me laugh, but the way that Amanda Seyfried pulls it off is astounding. After seeing so many of her films, it’s always fun to return back to this one and watch her comedic timing, because truly, this just makes me want to see her in many more comedies. She’s so good at them.

Stream Mean Girls on Paramount Plus.

Rent Mean Girls on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Hands down, one of my favorite modern musicals , and my ultimate feel-good movie. Mamma Mia! is based on the Broadway show of the same name, telling the story of a young girl who is about to get married. However, she’s missing one thing - her biological father. When she finds her mother’s old diary that details the summer of when she slept with three men - the same summer she was conceived - she takes it upon herself to invite them to he wedding destination to find out who is who.

This was the first time I had ever heard Amanda Seyfried sing and act at the same time, and every time I watch Mamma Mia!, I always get the biggest smile on my face. While I do love Seyfried in her more dramatic roles, I’ve always adored her character here because she’s so genuine. All she wants is for her father to walk her down the aisle, but she comes to realize that maybe she doesn’t need to know and she can be happy just the way she is. There was also a sequel, where she shines as well.

Stream Mamma Mia! on Starz.

Rent Mamma Mia! on Amazon.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox )

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Definitely an underrated horror movie and one that deserves so much more praise , Amanda Seyfried co-starred in Jennifer’s Body, alongside Megan Fox. In this horror film, two best friends head out for a night of fun at a bar that turns into terror. The next day, one of them starts to change, and horrible moments begin to occur.

First off, let me tell you that Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox should have been in more movies together. These two have such amazing chemistry that I would pay so much money to see them in the same film once more. Secondly, I really love Seyfried’s character in this movie, Needy. She starts out literally being “Needy” for her best friend and evolves into a badass young woman who is willing to risk her life to save others, and I love the character progression. I wish there had been a sequel with just her after the ending. If you haven’t watched it, check it out now.

Stream Jennifer’s Body on Amazon.

Rent Jennifer’s Body on Apple TV+.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing/Lionsgate)

Dear John (2010)

If you’re looking for a romantic film mixed in with a war movie , check out Dear John, based on the novel of the same name. A tale as old as time, when two people fall in love and one of them gets sent off to war, they decide to keep in contact by constantly exchanging letters back and forth.

You know, I don’t care what anyone says - this movie may be cliche but sometimes, you just need that kind of romance movie, and it doesn’t change the fact that Amanda Seyfried is still great in it. Dear John doesn’t have anything remotely groundbreaking in it compared to other romantic dramas out there, but it’s still a good romantic movie that boasts great couple chemistry between both Amanda Seyfried and Channing Tatum. Give it a try if romance is your thing.

Stream Dear John on Netflix.

Rent Dear John on Amazon.

(Image credit: HBO)

Big Love (2006-2011)

I bet when you think of HBO, you think of dramas, and Big Love was one of those for some time. This series, starring several big-time stars, follows a practicing Mormon family that practices polygamy, following their every day lives while living in Utah.

Amanda Seyfried played Sarah Henrickson, one of the daughters in the family, and watching this makes me want to see more of her in the future in TV shows as a main character. While I do love her in movies, I feel like Big Love was such a reset in her career because it not only allowed her to show off her acting ability on a weekly basis but her skills in a dramatic role. I also loved the contrast between her character and her family. It creates a sense of conflict that makes it hard to look away from the television screen.

Stream Big Love on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Les Miserables (2012)

I think at this point everyone has heard of Tom Hooper's Les Miserables. This musical movie, based on the musical production of the same name, mainly follows Jean Valjean, a man who had served many years in prison after stealing a loaf of bread, and when he is released, focuses on his new life when he meets the little girl, Cosette.

Look, I’m one of the first people to say that the movie isn’t as great as the stage production. It has its moments, but as someone who loves musical theater, it could have been better. That being said, I did love many of the portrayals in the movie, and that includes Amanda Seyfried as Cosette. She had that perfect combination of a girl who is happy with what she has but wanting more with someone else, mixed in with her singing voice. While I do think some things could have been done better, there’s no denying that Seyfried has so much talent.

Stream Les Miserables on Netflix.

Rent Les Miserables on Amazon.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Art Of Racing In The Rain (2019)

I’ll be honest - this film will make you cry. The Art of Racing in the Rain, based on the book of the same name, follows Denny, a race car driver who has a very special connection with his dog Enzo. And this dog has a mind of his own - an idea of what life could be like after he dies.

I know, I’m probably already making your heart clench with the idea of a movie where the dog actively knows it’s going to die, but The Art of Racing in the Rain is a great comedy-drama that tells a sweet story about a person and the love they have for their animal, and how that love can transfer over to others. Amanda Seyfried’s character, Eve, has amazing chemistry with Milo Ventimiglia’s character, effectively feeling like a real relationship that anyone could relate to. And let’s be honest - the Golden Retriever is the cutest dog you’ve ever seen, almost on par with Lucky from Hawkeye.

Rent The Art of Racing in the Rain on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Scoob! (2020)

Amanda Seyfried decided to step into the world of voice-acting for this one. In Scoob!, we see the origin story of everyone’s favorite animated dog, Scooby-Doo, and years later when he, his owner, Shaggy, and his friends of Mystery Incorporated are involved in their biggest mystery yet.

Seyfried voices Daphne, one of the members of Mystery Inc. and a part of the all-star Scoob! cast. Hear me out - as someone who literally talked about the best Scooby-Doo movies , I can assure you that Scoob! is a good time. The cast does an excellent job with their voice roles, including Seyfried’s Daphne, and they all mold very well together, creating a fun experience for not only new faces to the franchise but old fans as well. It’s a fun time, regardless of how old you are.

Stream Scoob! on HBO Max.

Buy Scoob! on Amazon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mank (2020)

Next up, we have the Netflix original film, Mank , directed by David Fincher. This drama tells the story of the real-life screenwriter, Herman Mankiewicz, otherwise known as “Mank,” and his struggles with trying to create the next big hit for film. This, in turn, led him to create one of the most known films of all time, Citizen Kane.

Amanda Seyfried portrayed Marion Davies, a real-life actress who was close with Herman and had a big influence on the screenplay he was writing, and her portrayal is wonderful from beginning to end. While Amanda Seyfried shines in a lot of modern-set movies like Mamma Mia! or A Mouthful of Air, I've always loved her in these period pieces, as you can really tell the dedication she pours into the role to fully become that character.

Stream Mank on Netflix.

(Image credit: Stage 6 Films)

A Mouthful Of Air (2021)

Last but not least, we have Seyfried’s latest entry into the film world, A Mouthful of Air. This drama film tells the story of a young woman who faces something that so many new mothers face today - postpartum depression, and how it affects her life following the birth of her son.

I wish that this movie had gotten more attention than it did because this, to me, is one of Seyfried’s best performances . It feels so real. This isn’t a fantasy movie or a musical or even a romantic drama. It’s a genuine story about a very real topic that many can likely relate to. The emotion that Seyfried portrays is so raw and enthralling that you’ll be entranced by her performance from start to finish. Truly, one of her best.

Rent A Mouthful of Air on Amazon.