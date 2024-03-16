12 Female Anime Characters That Are The Epitome Of Badass

I love anime, and there are some badass female anime characters that I have to give props to. In honor of Women's History Month, I'm about to dive into twelve of the best ones that have ever graced our television or movie screens.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Mikasa Ackerman (Attack On Titan)

If you know me, you knew Mikasa Ackerman would be high on this list. Out of all the non-Titan characters in Attack on Titan , Mikasa is the human woman that I would not only trust with my life but also fear for it if I pissed her off.

Attack On Titan: What To Know If You're New To The Popular Anime (Image credit: Crunchyroll) If you're new to Attack on Titan, here is what to know about the famous anime.

Starting her journey after Eren saved her as a kid, Mikasa has only continued to grow in strength over the multiple arcs of Attack on Titan. I mean, hailing from the Ackerman clan, it's only right that she would end up with immense bouts of strength that are unimaginable by human standards.

Even with that, her attitude about everything is what makes her badass — she does not let anything fly and will do her absolute best to protect her friends and family.

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

Usagi Tsukino (The Sailor Moon Franchise)

Sailor Moon is a great anime that has really stood the test of time. Of course, I had to mention Usagi Tsukino, the main character of the anime.

Usagi is not only a badass with Sailor Moon's powers but also a genuinely good person. She literally gets her powers after performing a selfless deed, and from there, she teams up with a magical cat to find a magical artifact and saves the world along the way. I don't think you can get more classically badass than that.

(Image credit: Madhouse)

Revy (Black Lagoon)

Black Lagoon is a classic anime from the 1990s that features modern-day pirate mercenaries. If you were me and grew up watching Revy in this show, you would be a changed woman.

The Chinese-American gunfighter of the 'Black Lagoon' was the epitome of badass and still is to this day. With her combined survival skills, sass, and so much more, her deadly personality will charm anyone who watches this series for the first time. Heck, she still charms me now.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Yor Forger (Spy X Family)

I've talked ad nauseum about Yor Forger from the wholesome anime Spy x Family . I could still go on about her for hours. But for now, I'll only go on for a little bit, because...space.

Simply put, Yor is what I want to be as a mother. She's kind and caring and really goes out of her way for her child. But she knows how to get business done — and by business, I mean killing bad guys and taking names.

(Image credit: Toho Animation)

Maki Zensen (Jujutsu Kaisen)

I fell in love with Jujutsu Kaisen not long after its release, and I have to say that Maki — not Gojo — stole my entire heart.

I don't know, man; something about a badass underdog makes me want to cheer for them. While she doesn't have the typical curses a sorcerer would use, her skill with her weapons is admirable, and watching her fight leaves my mouth hanging open every time.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Nezuko (Demon Slayer)

Demon Slayer Season 3 only cemented my love for Nezuko in this popular anime. The character is the little sister to Tanjiro – arguably one of the best anime protagonists – and usually, she's a little girl in a demon body who has to hide from the sun.

But at night, and when her brother is threatened, she transforms into this badass demon that can literally kick things so far that you'd think they would fly into another country. She can rip things apart quickly, and I am always in shock whenever I see it. I'm genuinely blown away.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Pieck Finger (Attack on Titan)

While there are plenty of other female characters in Attack on Titan, I want to mention Pieck Finger, one of the Marley Warriors, who was an enemy-turned-ally towards the Attack on Titan finale.

Aside from being unjustly pretty (I am so jealous of her flowing hair), Pieck earns my respect for one reason — she does not back down. While her Cart Titan isn't the strongest of all the main Titans , her resilience is what makes her amazing — how she is able to bounce back every time, no matter what. That's the type of badassery I need on my side.

(Image credit: Toho Animation)

Nobara Kugisaki (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Another Jujutsu Kaisen pick that I had to put here is Nobara Kugisaki. At first, you think she's just another part of a trio like most animes tend to have.

But nope. Then you see just how badass she is in the second half of Season 1, taking on demons with Yuji Itadori by her side and somehow staying toe-to-toe with Mahito with her curse technique in Season 2 — and no, I will not be discussing what happened to her, please and thank you.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Nami (One Piece)

Nami's transformation in general in One Piece should be studied. She has always been badass with her thieving and other skills, but it's how she applies those later that makes her even more badass.

She grows up a lot over the course of One Piece's many arcs and uses her abilities to help others, which automatically makes her one of the best Straw Hat Pirates, in my opinion.

(Image credit: Toho Animation)

Nejire Hado (My Hero Academia)

I binge-watched all of My Hero Academia, and Nejire Hado stood out. While she was more of a minor character than all of the students in Class 1-A, she had some sick powers that I was jealous of.

Her quirk, Wave Motion, allows her to do so many things. It gives her energy surges to boost her speed, can release certain amounts of energy on her enemies, and can be used for long-range attacks — there is truly no stopping this Big 3 girl.

(Image credit: Ufotable)

Shinobu Kocho (Demon Slayer)

I had to put Shinobu from Demon Slayer in here. While she wasn't featured in Season 3, I love how mysterious, but powerful she is.

From the first moment I saw her in that butterfly outfit with those giant eyes that seemed to hold years' worth of secrets, I was going to be so intrigued by her. And then I saw her really fight, and I knew I was hooked. If anything, she's one of the most powerful Hashiras there, and I would go down fighting with her.

(Image credit: Kodansha)

Motoko Kusanagi (Ghost In The Shell)

Last but not least, we have to talk about Motoko Kusanagi, a woman reincarnated into different cybernetic bodies from the Ghost in the Shell series. I am not talking about the live-action adaptation; Motoko is an excellent character with a lot of background that makes her badass.

She hunts down the Puppet Master in different ways but has a sense of humor while doing so and can stand her ground amongst many males around her. She's the epitome of badass and deserves all the love.