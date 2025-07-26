Patrick Mahomes, Michael Phelps And More Can’t Get Enough After A Slick-Haired Travis Kelce Shouted Out Adam Sandler And Happy Gilmore 2
They're all happy about this!
Spoilers about Travis Kelce’s role in Happy Gilmore 2 are ahead! You can stream the highly anticipated sequel with a Netflix subscription.
There are so many celebrity cameos in Happy Gilmore 2 that it’s hard to keep track of them all. However, for me, one of the most unforgettable A-list appearances was Travis Kelce’s. He played a waiter who had bad blood with Bad Bunny’s busboy-turned-caddy Oscar. Their scenes were hilarious, and the football player gushed about getting to work on Adam Sandler’s movie. Now, other professional athletes and famous folks are hyping up the tight end’s role in this film on Netflix’s 2025 schedule.
Travis Kelce Gushed About Working With Adam Sandler On Happy Gilmore 2
Not long after Travis Kelce broke the internet and Swifties with a photo dump that included Taylor Swift, he posted about Happy Gilmore 2’s release. Uploading a handful of Netflix's BTS photos on Instagram (one of which you can see at the top of this story) and movie stills, the Kansas City Chiefs star used his caption to praise Sandler and this film, writing:
That kind of appreciation goes both ways, too. In the lead-up to this movie’s release, some of Kelce’s Happy Gilmore co-stars have shared lovely stories about working with him. For example, Christopher McDonald, who plays Shooter McGavin, noted that the football player is “really funny,” “way too handsome,” and a “surprisingly good” actor.
Kelce has also made his love for Sandler and sports comedies clear on his podcast. So, it was all love on the Happy Gilmore 2 set. It was also all love in the tight end’s comments about the movie, too.
Patrick Mahomes, Michael Phelps And More Also Gushed About Travis Kelce Working With Adam Sandler On Happy Gilmore 2
Much like CinemaBlend’s review of Happy Gilmore 2, Travis Kelce’s comments are glowing. His friends and fans are getting a real kick out of his cameo in the movie (especially that scene involving Bad Bunny, honey and a bear), and they’re posting comments on his post like:
- LEGENDARY!!! -Patrick Mahomes
- So good! -Michael Phelps
- A cameo from the Golden Bear 🍯-PGA Tour
- Lol congrats!!!!!! Can’t wait to watch! 🤍 -Kam Saunders
- “Go to your happy place” 🍯😂🍯 -New Heights
I love to see all the love Kecle is getting, because he truly is great in this movie. First of all, he plays kind of a villain, which goes against the golden retriever energy he has in real life. And his beef with Bad Bunny was truly hilarious. Also, that bear scene, iconic stuff right there! Plus, all of this proves, once again, just how funny he is.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Along with all these nice comments from folks like his bestie and fellow football player Patrick Mahomes, Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, praised Happy Gilmore 2. She posted the following review on her Instagram story:
Well, you heard her, you should go watch this movie “as soon as humanly possible,” especially if you are a fan of sports movies, comedies, Adam Sandler and Travis Kelce.
It’s available on Netflix right now, so there’s no reason not to go see what all the hype is about.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.