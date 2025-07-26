Patrick Mahomes, Michael Phelps And More Can’t Get Enough After A Slick-Haired Travis Kelce Shouted Out Adam Sandler And Happy Gilmore 2

Spoilers about Travis Kelce’s role in Happy Gilmore 2 are ahead! You can stream the highly anticipated sequel with a Netflix subscription .

There are so many celebrity cameos in Happy Gilmore 2 that it’s hard to keep track of them all. However, for me, one of the most unforgettable A-list appearances was Travis Kelce’s. He played a waiter who had bad blood with Bad Bunny’s busboy-turned-caddy Oscar. Their scenes were hilarious, and the football player gushed about getting to work on Adam Sandler’s movie. Now, other professional athletes and famous folks are hyping up the tight end’s role in this film on Netflix’s 2025 schedule .

Travis Kelce Gushed About Working With Adam Sandler On Happy Gilmore 2

Not long after Travis Kelce broke the internet and Swifties with a photo dump that included Taylor Swift , he posted about Happy Gilmore 2’s release . Uploading a handful of Netflix's BTS photos on Instagram (one of which you can see at the top of this story) and movie stills, the Kansas City Chiefs star used his caption to praise Sandler and this film, writing:

Man this life is crazy!! Still so surreal I got this opportunity. [Adam Sandler] SANDMAN!! Thank you brotha, for the opportunity and for giving us all Happy Gilmore 2! Everybody go check it out right now! On [Netflix].

That kind of appreciation goes both ways, too. In the lead-up to this movie’s release, some of Kelce’s Happy Gilmore co-stars have shared lovely stories about working with him. For example, Christopher McDonald, who plays Shooter McGavin, noted that the football player is “really funny,” “way too handsome,” and a “surprisingly good” actor.

Kelce has also made his love for Sandler and sports comedies clear on his podcast. So, it was all love on the Happy Gilmore 2 set. It was also all love in the tight end’s comments about the movie, too.

Patrick Mahomes, Michael Phelps And More Also Gushed About Travis Kelce Working With Adam Sandler On Happy Gilmore 2

Much like CinemaBlend’s review of Happy Gilmore 2 , Travis Kelce’s comments are glowing. His friends and fans are getting a real kick out of his cameo in the movie (especially that scene involving Bad Bunny, honey and a bear), and they’re posting comments on his post like:

LEGENDARY!!! -Patrick Mahomes

So good! -Michael Phelps

A cameo from the Golden Bear 🍯-PGA Tour

Lol congrats!!!!!! Can’t wait to watch! 🤍 -Kam Saunders

“Go to your happy place” 🍯😂🍯 -New Heights

I love to see all the love Kecle is getting, because he truly is great in this movie. First of all, he plays kind of a villain, which goes against the golden retriever energy he has in real life. And his beef with Bad Bunny was truly hilarious. Also, that bear scene, iconic stuff right there! Plus, all of this proves, once again, just how funny he is.

Along with all these nice comments from folks like his bestie and fellow football player Patrick Mahomes, Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift , praised Happy Gilmore 2. She posted the following review on her Instagram story:

(Image credit: Taylor Swift's Instagram)

Well, you heard her, you should go watch this movie “as soon as humanly possible,” especially if you are a fan of sports movies , comedies, Adam Sandler and Travis Kelce.

It’s available on Netflix right now, so there’s no reason not to go see what all the hype is about.