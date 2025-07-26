Viral Photo Shows Justin And Hailey Bieber Making Out While Hanging With Stars At A Party

The past several months have reportedly been quite eventful for Justin and Hailey Bieber. Rumors of marital struggles have swirled around the celebrity couple as of late alongside reports of Justin’s supposed financial woes. All the while, the Biebers themselves have seemingly been blocking out the noise and pouring water on the gossip. They might’ve just given fans more reason to question the rumors, as a new photo shows them passionately smooching. Said snapshot was also taken amid a star-studded party.

Justin Bieber recently marked the release of his latest studio album, Swag, which Hailey reportedly helped inspire from a creative standpoint. A listening party for the album – which is Justin’s seventh – was held this past Friday at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood. Hailey took to her Instagram story to drop a few photos from the event, and one of them showed her and her hubby locking lips. Check out the photo down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

That’s a steamy-looking liplock if there ever was one. Needless to say, the Biebers looked content as they embraced each other amid the festivities. This is just one of the latest snapshots in which the two have been seen engaging in a bit of PDA. Aside from that, they’ve also seemingly shut down the relationship rumors in other ways. Justin and Hailey were recorded while they recently attended a Martin Garrix concert in LA, and the two were spotted dancing.

Speaking of dancing, it seemed like Justin and Hailey Bieber were really living it up at the listening party. Plenty of stars were on hand, including Kendal Jenner, The Kid Laroi, Kyle Massey and John Mayer. Justin shared a series of posts to his Instagram account, which feature photos and videos from the shindig, where stars jammed and played golf. One of the posts that Justin shared can be seen below:

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber) A photo posted by on

The party’s upbeat and electric-seeming nature is in stark contrast with the grim rumors that have been shared about Hailey and Justin Bieber as of late. Just a little over a month ago, the rumor mill really began to churn when Hailey was spotted without her wedding ring while she was taking a stroll in New York. Around that same time, insiders alleged that the relationship between the Biebers had been “tense” and that Hailey had really been trying to hold everything together, but it was also said that the two “don’t talk about divorce.”

All the while, there have been audits of Justin Bieber’s finances, which have shed light on the money he owes Hybe (the ex-company of his former manager, Scooter Braun) due to the cancellation of the 2022 Justice World Tour. Both sides reportedly reached a settlement, which would see Justin pay $31.5 million back. The “Holy” singer’s efforts to pay off that debt will reportedly be helped by the fact that Hailey sold her beauty brand, Rhode, for $1 billion. Also, per the settlement, the debt can start being paid after the sale goes through. On top of all this, Justin and Hailey also have their son, 11-month-old Jack Blues, to think about.

While speculation continues to swirl around the Biebers, they seem to be maintaining a united front within the public eye. Fans can only wait and see if PDA-filled photos or videos will surface as they continue to celebrate Swag.