Sorry Janine, I Kinda Think Abbott Elementary's Gregory And Lana Condor's Character Are Cute Together In First Looks

After bringing on Bradley Cooper to guest star, Abbott Elementary is continuing to bring out the big guns. Many A-listers have expressed interest in guest starring on the Emmy-winning sitcom, and among the many celebrities guest starring on Season 3 is To All the Boys star Lana Condor. While it was previously unknown what her role was, a new first look previews that she and Tyler James Williams are going out and they actually look kind of cute.

It's no secret that Abbott Elementary has been gradually building up to a possible romance between Williams’ Gregory and Quinta Brunson’s Janine, but work and other relationships keep getting in the way. However, Williams doesn’t even think the two teachers should end up together, which makes it a good thing that Abbott is seemingly bringing on a new character to gauge Gregory’s interest. Per ABC, the synopsis for the new episode, “Double Date,” airing this Wednesday, reads:

Two teachers head out on a double date, but when they run into familiar bar patrons, it proves to be an unfortunate distraction. At Ava’s first book club meeting, the group ends up in a debate over who would be the best post-apocalyptic leader.

From the looks of things, Gregory and Jacob are starting fresh after having relationship troubles, and it might just be what they need. Whether or not Condor will stick around for more episodes is unknown, but perhaps it really all depends on how things work out with her character and Gregory. However, if Condor can work out her boy troubles in the To All the Boys trilogy, what can she do on Abbott Elementary? Plus, it is nice to see Gregory getting back out there and dating after the “Will they/won’t they?” dilemma with Janine.

(Image credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Janine and Gregory’s relationship has been complicated from the start and it doesn’t seem like things will be getting any easier for them, at least for now. Janine is coming back to Abbott after realizing working for the district wasn’t for her, so this could help them get back to normal. It might be a little too soon for the series to try again with them, which could be why Lana Condor is being brought in. While she and Tyler James Williams are certainly cute together, fans may have to wait until the episode premieres to really give their opinion on this potential new romance.

(Image credit: Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

Meanwhile, Condor is not the only big guest star Abbott Elementary has landed recently. Questlove guest starred in a recent episode, three of the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprise cameo in the season premiere, and Keegan-Michael Key also stopped by in a guest role. Williams has his pick for guest star, previously suggesting Jeff Goldblum as a student, while Bette Midler pitched herself a specific role: the mother of Lisa Ann Walter’s Melissa Schemmenti.

It will be exciting to see Lana Condor guest star in Abbott Elementary and add a little spice to Gregory’s personal life. It’s clear that he still has feelings for Janine, so whether or not anything will happen with him and Condor’s character will be something to look forward to. The new episode airs this Wednesday, May 1 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC on the 2024 TV schedule.