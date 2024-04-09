Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams Has The Most Ridiculous Yet Brilliant Idea For A Dream Guest Star, And I Need It To Happen

Abbott Elementary's third season is moving right along as it airs as part of the 2024 TV schedule. The season has marked some changes, most notably with teacher Janine Teagues working at the district, and there's still more to look forward to, including the insane amount of guest stars. While the cast has been great this year, Abbott has added guest stars that have benefitted the show. Philadelphia Eagles players, Keegan-Michael Key and even Bradley Cooper have popped in for episodes. Now, Tyler James Williams has his pick for a dream guest star and, while it may sound ridiculous, I need it to happen.

The star, who plays teacher Gregory Eddie, was attending a Hulu on Disney+ event when he shared his thoughts on who should be dropping by the beloved sitcom. In a clip captured by Disney+’s Instagram stories, the Everybody Hates Chris named veteran actor Jeff Goldblum as his choice, and the role he wants him to play is wild:

Same answer, Jeff Goldblum. I would love him as a student in my class, and we don't address it at all. We just play it straight. I would love that.

(Image credit: Universal)

It would certainly be interesting to see the Jurassic Park icon just show up in Gregory’s class a la Billy Madison. How that would actually work is unknown, but it just sounds like too fun an idea to throw out entirely. Maybe it could even happen in a cold open. He just shows up to class and no one -- no teachers or students -- even points out that there’s a grown man sitting at one of the small desks. What might be even funnier is if he gets kicked out of the room for some reason not related to his age. Though what would be most plausible is that it’s just a dream Gregory was having after falling asleep. Regardless, I'm all for making an appeal to Quinta Brunson for this to happen.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The general notion of having Jeff Goldblum on the show isn't so far-fetched, especially given the A-listers that have already appeared and the amount of stars that hope to guest star on Abbott. If that were to happen, the writers would just need to find the role for him and gauge his interest in it. I'd like to think that the comedic actor would be game for it.

Since Season 4 is on the way and will likely air later this year, there will certainly be opportunities for Quinta Brunson and co. to bring Jeff Goldblum and more onto the series. Hopefully, Tyler James Williams’ dream comes true and Goldblum guest stars in a somewhat outlandish way. Whether or not it will actually happens remains to be seen but, hey, me and so many others can dream, right?

At present, there are still several episodes left of Abbott Elementary Season 3, and it's likely that they'll offer plenty of laughs and some heart. It’s going to be exciting to see what else goes down -- whether that be in regard to guest stars or even Janine and Gregory's relationship. Tune in for the new installments on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, and you can stream them the next day using a Hulu subscription.