After Bradley Cooper's Fun Cameo, Abbott Elementary Has A Bunch Of Other Guest Stars On The Way Soon

Abbott Elementary Season 3 is moving right along, and it’s been packed to the brim. So far, fans have been treated to Janine Teagues navigating her work at the school district, Jacob Hill breaking up with his boyfriend and principal Ava Coleman just being… well, Ava. There have also been a smattering of major guest stars this year, with the latest being Bradley Cooper, who cameod during the show’s post-Oscars episode. Now, it sounds like the star power isn’t dying down anytime soon, as it’s been reported that a number of other notable guests are making their way to the sitcom.

We now know that there are at least five notable names that’ll be popping up on Abbott Elementary before the season is out. Those stars are Keegan-Michael Key, Lana Condor, Cree Summer, Karan Soni and Tatyana Ali. As of right now, it’s unclear as to when exactly these stars will be popping up during Season 3. Per Deadline, details on their roles have also yet to be revealed. Though what I can say as a fan is that I’m deliriously excited to see these esteemed actors when I tune in for Abbott.

It’s hard not to make note of the fact that all of the stars that’ve been cast have experience with comedy. Lana Condor may be young, but she’s proven her comedic chops through her leading role in Netflix’s To All the Boys and the comedic miniseries Boo, Bitch. (She also starred in the unreleased Looney Tunes film Coyote vs. Acme.) Some are surely also familiar with Karan Soni, who starred on the anthology comedy series Miracle Workers and has appeared on various sitcoms like The Goldbergs, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Silicon Valley. He’s probably best known for playing Dopinder in the Deadpool franchise.

Tatyana Ali is a bonafide sitcom icon, as she notably played the role of Ashley Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (which can be streamed with a Max subscription). She’s also headlined the sitcom Love That Girl! and appeared in other comedies. Keegan-Michael Key is famous for his stint on Mad TV and for co-creating the beloved sketch comedy series Key & Peele alongside Jordan Peele. He was most recently a co-lead of the musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, and played a supporting role in the film Wonka.

And, last but certainly not least, there’s the great Cree Summer – the prolific actress who had her breakthrough as a cast member on the college sitcom A Different World. While she still appears on live-action shows, she has and continues to do a massive amount of voiceover work, which she’s famous for. So, yeah, there’s a lot of talent here.

I’ve been incredibly impressed with the guest stars that have appeared amid Abbott Season 3 up to this point. The one-hour season premiere kicked everything off with a bang by having Philadelphia Eagles players Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce. Comedian and influence Sabrina Brier also popped in as did Joy Ride alum Sabrina Wu. Though Bradley Cooper’s brief appearance, during which he was referred to as “the face of Alias,” was too perfect.

The amount of stars that this series is capable of pulling never ceases to amaze me and, honestly, the sky is only the limit from here. Here’s hoping that Keegan-Michael Key, Lana Condor, Cree Summer and co. are all utilzed flawlessly when they appear on the warm and funny sitcom.

Catch the guest stars by watching new episodes of Abbott Elementary when they premiere on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC as part of the 2024 TV schedule. You can also stream them the following day using a Hulu subscription.