Abbott Elementary Star Did Not Hold Back When Commenting On Megan Fox's Choice To Flaut Strike Rules And Dress In A Kill Bill Costume For Halloween

While Halloween is usually a time for everyone to let loose and have some fun, the backdrop of ongoing labor strikes in Hollywood has added a layer of complexity to this year's festivities. Hollywood megastar Megan Fox decided to embrace her inner “rebel” this Halloween, and it's safe to say that not everyone was thrilled with her decision. The Transformers franchise star chose to flout strike rules by joining other celebrities in showing off their 2023 Halloween costumes . Fox, for her part, donned a striking Gogo Yubari costume from Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. One Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter did not hold back from commenting on the situation.

In a tweet that has been making waves, Walter expressed her frustration with the Jennifer’s Body actress's costume choice. The Parent Trap actress wrote:

What a rebel. Keep posturing for stupid shit, pretty lady. Meanwhile, we’ll be working 10 hours a day - unpaid - to get basic contract earners a fair deal. (PS-the post responded members' questions. No one cares about kids’ costumes. Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan).

Just a few weeks back, the actors' union, currently in the midst of a strike, rolled out its Halloween directives. Essentially, they discouraged actors from dressing up as movie characters from studios currently affected by strikes, which includes a vast swath of shows on the 2023 TV schedule as well as upcoming movies . As expected, this move didn't escape the sharp wit of some celebrities. Ryan Reynolds had an A+ response, taking to Twitter, jesting, "I can't wait to holler 'scab' at my 8-year-old all evening. She might not be in the union, but she's got some learning to do."

Following the release of these Halloween guidelines, the union clarified their intent with a statement. They explained that these guidelines were a response to inquiries from members on how to observe the strike's significance during the spooky season. The statement made it crystal clear, stating:

It does not apply to anyone’s kids. We are on strike for important reasons, and have been for nearly 100 days. Our number one priority remains getting the studios back to the negotiating table so we can get a fair deal for our members, and finally put our industry back to work.

The Jennifer's Body actress took to her Instagram to showcase her Gogo Yubari costume, which you can see embedded below, making a statement in her own way by going the extra mile and tagging SAG-AFTRA in her caption.

Walter's tweet reflected the sentiments of many industry professionals who are deeply invested in the ongoing strikes, particularly members of SAG-AFTRA who have been pushing for better working conditions and fair contracts.

Expanding on her perspective, Lisa Ann Walter pointed to the established SAG-AFTRA regulations that Fox undoubtedly benefits from, such as required rest periods (guaranteeing a minimum of 10 hours from dismissal to the first call) and fair compensation for performers who need to relocate for their shoots. The GLOW actress responded to commenters in another tweet:

I bet she's a fan of turnaround rules and relocation fees, not to mention our relentless advocacy for AI protections and streaming residuals... all thanks to the union's hard work. But sure — shit on them over nonsense. This goes for Ryan Reynolds, too.

Amid ongoing Hollywood labor strikes, the entertainment industry faces a pivotal moment. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly definitely made waves, channeling Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. But their Halloween celebration also featured a less news-making nod to the anime Death Note, as they embraced two of its iconic characters.

As of now, Megan Fox has not addressed Walter's critique. We'll stay on the lookout for any potential response from her or any developments related to the ongoing strike.