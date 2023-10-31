See Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly And 18 Other Amazing 2023 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Every October, your favorite celebrities go completely all out for Halloween, whether it be for star-studded parties, social media splendor or for the simple pleasures of playing dress up on their own terms. From Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s incredible couple costumes, to Florence Pugh embracing her Guy Fieri hair , celebrities went off for 2023 Halloween celebrations.

This is an odd year for celebrities and Halloween considering SAG-AFTRA actually discouraged actors from dressing up as movie characters amidst the ongoing actors strike. However, that certainly didn’t stop big names from doing the most for the spooky holiday. Check them out:

Keke Palmer as The Bride of Frankenstein

2023 has been a particularly big year for Keke Palmer since she recently welcomed her first child in February with boyfriend Darius Jackson. 10-month-old Leodis Andrellton Jackson had an epic first Halloween as the Doctor Frankenstein to Palmer’s incredible Bride of Frankenstein costume. The mother and son went all out with a black-and-white photoshoot playing homage to the 1935 classic. That’s not all Keke Palmer did though; she also channeled Disney’s Life-Size by dressing up as Tyra Banks’ Barbie-esque character on Instagram .

Florence Pugh as Guy Fieri

(Image credit: Zoe Lister Jones/Instagram)

Midsommar and Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh has been rocking bleach blonde short hair as of late, which made for the perfect opportunity for her to be the Mayor of Flavortown this Halloween! The Oscar-nominated actress put on a fake beard and yellow sunglasses alongside A Good Person co-star Zoe Lister-Jones.

The Riverdale Gals as The Gotham City Sirens

Riverdale may be over following its series finale over the summer, but the ladies from the long-running show are still besties. After Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch channelled the Hocus Pocus witches last year, the trio went as the Gotham City Sirens this Halloween. Mendes was Catwoman, Petsch was Poison Ivy and Reinhart went for a classic Harley Quinn costume.

Sarah Hyland as Seemingly Ranch

Not long after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship took off, the couple inspired a meme called “ketchup and seemingly ranch” after a meal Swift was photographed eating during a Chiefs game she attended went viral. While tons of people reportedly dressed up as the couple this Halloween , Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland and husband Wells Adams thought outside the box and dressed up as the two condiments instead.

Kelsea Ballerini as Barbie

Anyone else surprised that literally everyone on this list didn’t go as a character from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie? Country pop star Kelsea Ballerini wasn’t afraid to go for the most popular choice, as she went as Margot Robbie’s Stereotypical Barbie in her hot pink western outfit and absolutely slayed! She is a spitting image of the Barbie lead!

Billie Eilish as Cat Ballou

(Image credit: Billie Eilish/Instagram)

Speaking of Western themes and Barbie, “What Was I Made For?” singer Billie Eilish stepped out on Halloween weekend as Jane Fonda’s character Cat Ballou from the 1965 movie Cat Ballou. It’s a deep cut to say the least, but Eilish absolutely killed it as the throwback outlaw character.

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears

Paris Hilton paid tribute to her friend Britney Spears by wearing her most famous music video looks. The pop culture sensation showed up to the 2023 Annual Casamigos Halloween Party wearing the “Toxic” getup Spears memorably wore in the 2004 music video for the hit song. She posted the look on her Instagram with the caption “in honor of our Queen.” It’s perfect timing too considering Spears’ viral memoir recently hit shelves.

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley as Glinda and Elphaba

“Lesbian Jesus”/pop singer Hayley Kiyoko and The Bachelor’s Becca Tilley went with a classic Hollywood duo in the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch costumes. The couple clearly were having a blast embodying the Wicked women this Halloween as they shared this video of themselves in costume to the sound of “Popular.” Last year, they dressed up as Scooby Doo’s Velma and Daphne, and The Addams Family’s Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Lizzo as Tina Turner

Lizzo is a huge fan of Halloween, often dressing in multiple costumes in one year. So far, the “Good As Hell” singer paid tribute to the late Tina Turner, who died at the age of 83 in May. The Queen of Rock n’ Roll is undoubtedly an influence to the hitmaking artist and “bop star.” Lizzo also dressed up as Elvira on Instagram , and we wouldn’t be surprised if she throws in another costume before the end of spooky season.

Chloe Bailey as Khaleesi

Pop singer, actress and sister to The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey took inspiration from George R.R. Martin’s beloved fantasy world of Game of Thrones for her costume. Chloe looked gorgeous in an armored corset and dragon eggs as the Mother of Dragons, Khaleesi.

Kendall Jenner as Marilyn Monroe

Kendall Jenner went for a more simple, but certainly sweet look as the one and only Marilyn Monroe this year for Halloween. Jenner effortlessly channeled the Hollywood legend in a blonde curly wig, diamond earrings, a gorgeous face of makeup and a black turtleneck. She definitely nailed her likeness!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Beetlejuice and Lydia

Kendall’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian went for a Halloween favorite alongside husband Travis Barker this year. The married couple went as Beetlejuice and Lydia in her iconic red bride outfit, and it’s so on point!

Justin And Hailey Bieber as Bam Bam And Pebbles

Another solid Halloween celebrity couples costume moment comes from the Biebers, who went as Pebbles and Bam Bam from The Flintstones. They even posed with their pups for a Halloween photoshoot, and it was too cute.

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly as Kill Bill and Death Note Characters

(Image credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Lastly, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stepped out on social media with two incredible Halloween looks this year. First, the couple paid tribute to Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, which recently turned 20, as MGK dressed as The Bride and Fox as Gogo Yubari.

Then, the couple also went as two characters from the popular anime Death Note over Halloween weekend as well. Check it:

(Image credit: Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram)

Celebrities really went off for Halloween 2023, even if many of them paid no mind to SAG-AFTRA’s guidelines amidst the actors strike. Happy Halloween from CinemaBlend!