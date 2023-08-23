Abbott Elementary Producer Reveals Key Way The Show’s Approach To Its Characters Differs From The Office’s

While some may have believed the workplace sitcom genre was winding down, Abbott Elementary proved that this kind of comedy is not going away anytime soon. The ABC series was released in December 2021 and quickly took off, racking in impressive viewership numbers, much to the surprise of the cast and crew behind. Those working on the Emmy-winning hit have talked at length about the impressive milestones Abbott Elementary has already reached, but producer Randall Einhorn recently spoke about how the show sets itself apart from other sitcoms, like The Office, especially in regard to its characters.

Einhorn is no rookie to the world of workplace sitcoms, having worked on both The Office and Parks and Recreation in producer and directing roles. While Abbott Elementary definitely learned from its predecessors and adapted some of the key aspects of workplace sitcoms, like the popular mockumentary format, Einhorn, didn’t want it to feel like a copy of those series. Instead, he sought to make some changes. He elaborated on this idea, telling Variety:

We wanted the teachers to appear favorably, because they’re doing a thankless task for very little money. We wanted them to look like heroes. That’s why this looks different than ‘The Office,’ which comes with low ceilings and floor lights. It’s like a place where you serve time, whereas I really wanted ‘Abbott’ to feel warm and inviting, a place you want to get back to.

While The Office comparisons might never end for Abbott Elementary, this change comes across in an extremely clear way for anyone who has watched both workplace sitcoms. Unlike The Office, where only a handful of characters actually enjoy their job (namely Michael Scott and Dwight), the staff at Abbott Elementary are 100% committed to theirs. Even Principal Ava Coleman, who starts out uninterested in her position at the school, learns to see the positive effect she can have on the student body.

Now, don’t be mistaken; the staff of Abbott Elementary still get up to some pretty hilarious hijinks like the employees of Dunder Mifflin, especially when they’re all together in the teacher’s lounge. However, unlike The Office, where the shenanigans come before the actual office work, the teachers really do put their jobs above everything else.

Producers like Einhorn and the show’s creator and star Quinta Brunson are committed to helping the world see the good that teachers do. In an interview with NPR’s Fresh Air, Brunson went on record saying she took a portion of the first season’s marketing budget and donated it to real-world teachers in need.

While Abbott Elementary was renewed for a third season, fans of the workplace sitcom might be waiting a bit longer for it, given the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Think of it as an extended summer break, if you will. Until then, fans can rewatch all their favorite episodes with an active Hulu subscription, and they can stream The Office with a Peacock subscription.