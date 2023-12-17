Abbott Elementary Season 3: Premiere Date And Other Things We Know About The Next Installment Of The Hit Sitcom
Back to Abbott!
Are you ready to go back to school? Abbott Elementary Season 3 is coming – and we know plenty about the new season.
There have been many shows from 2022 onward that have really taken the world by storm and grown in popularity as time has gone on. We could discuss The Bear, which earned a Season 3 order at Hulu. Or we could speak about Arcane on Netflix, which we’re still waiting for Season 2. However, to me, the one show that truly stands out the most is Abbott Elementary.
In a world where it seems that many streaming shows become extremely popular and network TV doesn’t have the same shine as it used to, Abbott Elementary was a diamond in the rough and a massive hit for ABC. And after Abbott Elementary's Season 2 finale, it’s no surprise that Season 3 is coming.
However, when will Abbott Elementary Season 3 come out? And what story might we be diving into next? Here is what we know so far about the next installment of this hit comedy series.
What Is The Abbott Elementary Season 3 Premiere Date?
Abbott Elementary Season 3 will premiere on February 7th, 2024, as part of the 2024 TV schedule. ABC announced the news in November once both the 2023 Writer’s Strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike had ended.
Considering Season 2 of the series ended in April 2023, that is an excellent turnaround, especially since most shows had to be delayed due to the strikes. Luckily, we won’t have to wait that long either, because it comes out during the second month of the year. Can the holidays go by quicker, please?
The Main Cast Is Expected To Return
While nothing has been confirmed in terms of who exactly is coming back, I think it’s safe to say we can expect the main cast of Abbott Elementary to return to their posts as employees of the titular school.
This includes Quinta Brunson, the creator of the show, as Janine Teagues, as well as Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.
We’re not sure who of the guest cast in Abbott Elementary might return. Season 2 had some pretty awesome guest stars, such as the talented Leslie Odom Jr., the fantastic Ayo Edebiri, and Taraji P. Henson, who played Janine’s estranged mother. Considering the love for this show, I think it's likely we'll see these folks and even more show up in Philly come February.
Season 3 Might Explore The School System A Bit More
Plot details for Season 3 of Abbott Elementary are locked down right now, but there are some hints and critical aspects that we do know about.
In an interview with The Wrap in March 2023, the showrunners for the series, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, both said they had some “ideas” for Season 3, and they were thinking of exploring the different facets of the public school system – almost like The Wire:
Truthfully, I’d be so interested in something like that as someone who went to both public and private school at one point in her life, and exploring the aspects of both would make this show that much more special.
Season 3 Will Focus On The Individual Character Arcs Of Gregory And Janine Rather Than The ‘Will-They-Won’t-They’ Aspect
Look, I know many of us love Janine and Gregory’s relationship, and we agree that Gregory is the best character in the show, but the showrunners has said that the romance between them can wait a little bit.
In that same interview with The Wrap, the showrunners both agreed that with the “will-they-won’t-they” relationship between the two characters, they would much rather focus on the individual arcs of the characters rather than the two of them together:
As someone currently in her twenties, yes, I can completely understand that. And it makes me love the Abbott Elementary cast and the writers even more to explore that.
The Show Will Explain The “Absence” Due To The Writer’s Strike
As explained before, Abbott Elementary and many other TV shows were affected by the 2023 strikes. They will cause a messy timeline within the funny sitcom, considering each season usually follows a new year at their school.
However, creator Quinta Brunson spoke with Deadline in October 2023 and assured fans that the show would address the “absence,” stating that it would take a lot of “heavy lifting” to make it feel believable in the “world” that they’ve built in the show.
What that explanation is going to be, I’m not sure. But as long as it makes sense, that’s all that matters.
Abbott Elementary Season 3 Will Only Have Fourteen Episodes
Confirmed by Deadline in November 2023, it was announced that Abbott Elementary Season 3 was only going to have 14 episodes. This is a step down from the second season, which had an impressive 22 episodes — the first season only had 13.
Deadline cited that the main reason the shows had shorter seasons was because of the timing of the actors’ strike ending so that way these shows could have winter premieres.
Filming Began In November 2023
Announced by The Hollywood Reporter in November 2023, it was confirmed that Abbott Elementary had begun filming Season 3 during the week of November 27. Some people might be confused about how there can be such a quick turnaround time since the show is premiering in February 2024, but this is standard practice for these shows.
The series will continue to film as the first episodes air, so we’ll still get the entire season in time.
Writing about this makes me want to watch shows like Abbott Elementary to get myself excited or rewatch the first two seasons. Either way, I feel this will be a season unlike any other. It’s going to be a fun ride.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey